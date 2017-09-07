Julia Roberts didn't realise the success of 'Pretty Woman' until ''25-odd years'' later.

The 49-year-old actress portrayed Vivian Ward in the 1990 romantic comedy alongside Richard Gere, and though the star thinks the film is not a ''bad movie'' to have ''followed her around'' for almost three decades, it took her a while to acknowledge how well it was ''absorbed into popular culture''.

Speaking about the hit production to the Evening Standard Online, the American beauty said: ''It is not a bad movie to have follow you around for 25-odd years. I think it takes years to realise that level of how it has been absorbed into popular culture.

''It takes this many years because those are the words that I hear the most from people. It is nice, at least it is a nice title, you know it could be worse.''

Julia is set to star in 'Wonder' alongside Owen Wilson and Jacob Tremblay, who will play her on-screen son in the production.

And the 'My Best Friend's Wedding' star has revealed she has been desperate to be cast in the film adaptation of the 2012 novel of the same name, which was penned by author Raquel J. Palacio, because she instantly ''fell in love'' with the text when she was reading it to her children Hazel, 12, Phinnaeus, 12, and 10-year-old Henry.

Speaking about her latest venture, Julia - who is married to Daniel Moder - said: ''It is based on a novel that I had purchased for one of my kids and before I handed it over I wanted to read it first and I couldn't put it down.

''I could not believe how much I loved this book and then we read it as a family and all three of my kids loved it. Usually one loves a book more than the other but all three were just as invested in it so I ended up pursuing it myself, calling my agent and saying, 'I know this book has been popular for a long time and I'm sure someone had bought [the film rights] but can you call them and say, 'If you're looking for a mom...'

''It turned out that one of the producers putting it together had produced 'Pretty Woman' so we went out to lunch and he was like, 'This is what I've been looking for.'''