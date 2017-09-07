Julia Roberts didn't realise the success of 'Pretty Woman' until ''25-odd years'' later, although she doesn't think it is a ''bad movie to follow'' her around.
Julia Roberts didn't realise the success of 'Pretty Woman' until ''25-odd years'' later.
The 49-year-old actress portrayed Vivian Ward in the 1990 romantic comedy alongside Richard Gere, and though the star thinks the film is not a ''bad movie'' to have ''followed her around'' for almost three decades, it took her a while to acknowledge how well it was ''absorbed into popular culture''.
Speaking about the hit production to the Evening Standard Online, the American beauty said: ''It is not a bad movie to have follow you around for 25-odd years. I think it takes years to realise that level of how it has been absorbed into popular culture.
''It takes this many years because those are the words that I hear the most from people. It is nice, at least it is a nice title, you know it could be worse.''
Julia is set to star in 'Wonder' alongside Owen Wilson and Jacob Tremblay, who will play her on-screen son in the production.
And the 'My Best Friend's Wedding' star has revealed she has been desperate to be cast in the film adaptation of the 2012 novel of the same name, which was penned by author Raquel J. Palacio, because she instantly ''fell in love'' with the text when she was reading it to her children Hazel, 12, Phinnaeus, 12, and 10-year-old Henry.
Speaking about her latest venture, Julia - who is married to Daniel Moder - said: ''It is based on a novel that I had purchased for one of my kids and before I handed it over I wanted to read it first and I couldn't put it down.
''I could not believe how much I loved this book and then we read it as a family and all three of my kids loved it. Usually one loves a book more than the other but all three were just as invested in it so I ended up pursuing it myself, calling my agent and saying, 'I know this book has been popular for a long time and I'm sure someone had bought [the film rights] but can you call them and say, 'If you're looking for a mom...'
''It turned out that one of the producers putting it together had produced 'Pretty Woman' so we went out to lunch and he was like, 'This is what I've been looking for.'''
Here are all the performances from the comeback series of 'Twin Peaks'.
He's embarking on his first ever solo arena tour.
The singer has donated half a million to relief efforts.
Pratchett died aged 66 in March 2015.
August 'Auggie' Pullman is a 10-year-old boy born with Treacher Collins syndrome which has caused...
A sleekly made thriller with a sparky sense of humour, this is also a rare...
Mother's Day is the latest in the series of Garry Marshall's films which include Valentine's...
It's rare for an American remake to be scruffier than the original, but this film...
Ray is a dedicated FBI investigator with a crush on his District Attorney supervisor Claire...
It's taken nearly 30 years to bring Larry Kramer's passionate, award-winning play to the screen,...
Tracy Letts adapts his own prize-winning play into a blistering depiction of one of cinema's...
The Weston family know they are probably one of the most dysfunctional families around, but...
Both lavishly produced and light-hearted in tone, this fractured fairy tale aspires to be The...
As a child, Michael and his father Charles have had a tense relationship. Charles would...
A painfully squishy centre completely undoes this rom-com, although it's difficult to know what might...