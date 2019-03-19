Julia Roberts doesn't punish her children but thinks her ''serious face'' is ''enough'' for them to know they have done wrong.

The 51-year-old actress has 14-year-old twins Hazel and Phinnaeus and 11-year-old son Henry with her husband Daniel Moder - who she married in 2002 - and though she is a ''strict'' parent who thinks it's important that her children ''know their boundaries'', she doesn't often lose her temper.

Speaking on Italian TV show 'C'è posta per te' she said: ''I've been married for almost 17 years. I'm lucky enough I married the man of my life and I have three amazing children.

''I'm a strict mum. I don't really lose my temper, but I think it's important that children know the boundaries of their world and that they feel safe inside those boundaries.

''But if something happens I don't really punish them, I prefer to have conversations with them. I think my serious face is punishment enough''.

The 'Pretty Woman' star has previously admitted that she feels it's important her children do chores and said that although she doesn't want her kids to ''struggle'' in the way she did when she was growing up, she's determined to instill in them practical skills that will help them later in life.

The 'Homecoming' actress said: ''From the kind of childhood I had, I raised my kids now, I don't want them to have to have some of the struggles I had, but at the same time, you do need to know how to make your bed and how to do your laundry and how to be able to make one meal, these are important life skills. They have to run their own race, they have to have their own experience.''