Julia Roberts rarely gets recognised.

The 'Pretty Woman' actress occasionally gets stopped while out in public, but for the most part, people just think she is a very convincing lookalike.

She said: ''I don't attract that energy. I get more of, 'Psst, I have to tell you something. People tell me my daughter looks just like you.' Or my favourite, 'You look just like Julia Roberts!' 'Mm-hmm'. 'Are you Julia Roberts?' 'Yes'. 'No you're not.' ''

And the 49-year-old actress - who has twins Phinnaeus and Hazel, 12, and son Henry, 10, with husband Daniel Moder - thinks people believe she leads a ''fantastical'' life with an army of staff, when she's actually happy to do chores herself.

She told Harper's Bazaar magazine: ''I think people confuse the idea of having this fantastical job with somehow being a fantastical individual.

''Like, 'How could you possibly make breakfast?' Well, hunger is a good motivator.

''Of course [I go grocery shopping]. It's a thing of make-believe that I can't buy toilet paper because of course I can.''

The 'Notting Hill' actress insists she's never been particularly competitive or ambitious and doesn't feel upset if she misses out on work.

She said: ''In a business where people can be very competitive and ambitious, I had a strange lack of those emotions.

''When I didn't get a job, I'd think, 'Of course! I would have picked her too. I really believed it all had a purpose.''

Julia is a big believer in fate, and tends to leave her decision making to her instincts.

She said: ''My methodology is not to really have a methodology, and it worked. I have a very strong intuition, I've always gone with my gut on things...

''I wish I could take credit for the planning. It was a kind of higgledy-piggledy destiny thing, but it all worked out.''