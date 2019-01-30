Julia Roberts loves using Instagram because she doesn't feel any ''pressure'' or ''responsibility'' to post updates on there.
Julia Roberts doesn't feel any ''pressure'' when it comes to Instagram.
The 'Pretty Woman' star has been on the photo-sharing site for around seven months now but insists she finds it fun as she doesn't feel any ''responsibility'' to post.
She said: ''The nice thing is, you know, I was actually just talking to a girlfriend today and saying it's nice that I don't feel pressure or responsibility. I do what I can when I can and it's just so, in that way, it's fun. It doesn't feel like work.''
And Julia is a particular fan of Josh Brolin and Sarah Jessica Parker's pages.
Asked what her favourite accounts are, she added to People magazine: ''There are a few. Molly Yeh is a chef who I really enjoy and I follow her and I love Josh Brolin. I think he is a brilliant Instagrammer. Great Instagrammer. Sarah Jessica Parker is really good. So yeah, there's some fun things, for sure.''
Meanwhile, Julia previously revealed her kids - Hazel, 14, Phinnaeus, 14, and Henry, 11, who she has with her husband Daniel Moder - want to know if she's more famous than Taylor Swift.
She said: ''I don't think they will ever have a true sense of that. I think I told you once when they were starting to figure it out, it was like, 'You're famous?' And I said, 'I think a lot of people might have seen the movie that I'm in or might know who I am.' Maybe an hour goes by. 'Are you more famous than Taylor Swift?'''
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.
This film may be based on RJ Palacio's fictional bestseller, but it approaches its story...
August 'Auggie' Pullman is a 10-year-old boy born with Treacher Collins syndrome which has caused...
A sleekly made thriller with a sparky sense of humour, this is also a rare...
Mother's Day is the latest in the series of Garry Marshall's films which include Valentine's...
It's rare for an American remake to be scruffier than the original, but this film...
Ray is a dedicated FBI investigator with a crush on his District Attorney supervisor Claire...
It's taken nearly 30 years to bring Larry Kramer's passionate, award-winning play to the screen,...
Tracy Letts adapts his own prize-winning play into a blistering depiction of one of cinema's...
The Weston family know they are probably one of the most dysfunctional families around, but...
Both lavishly produced and light-hearted in tone, this fractured fairy tale aspires to be The...
As a child, Michael and his father Charles have had a tense relationship. Charles would...