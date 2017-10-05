Julia Roberts went on 'The Late Late Show With James Corden' and the comedic host revealed he has a racy nickname for her husband Daniel Moder.
James Corden has nicknamed Julia Roberts' husband ''big d**k''.
The talk show star invited the Hollywood beauty onto 'The Late Late Show With James Corden', but he left Julia red-faced when the conversation turned to the subject of her handsome spouse Daniel Moder.
James teased Julia when he said that he had met the cinematographer once, and added: ''I call him big d**k. We hang out in the restroom a lot.
''I like the cat, I dig him, that's all I'm going to say.''
James, 39, then joked that knowing Julia, 49, wasn't the only thing that he and Daniel had in common - insinuating that he was also well endowed.
James had the audience in hysterics as a coy Julia then exclaimed: ''My poor husband, he's not even here to defend himself.''
Meanwhile, the 'Pretty Woman' actress has returned to the spotlight and is set to star opposite Owen Wilson as the parents of a 10-year-old boy with a facial deformity in 'Wonder'.
And during a recent interview, the Hollywood star admitted she was a ''selfish little brat'' when she was younger.
When asked what she was like during her early days in the movie business, Julia said: ''I was my priority, a selfish little brat running around making films.''
Since then, life has slowed down for Julia - who has three children, 12-year-old twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, and 10-year-old Henry, with her husband - who rarely makes movie appearances these days.
Asked if she'd ever give up on acting, she said: ''Well, if I did much less, I wouldn't be in the business at all. I was saying to my husband the other day that I haven't worked in almost a year.''
