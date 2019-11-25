Julia Ormond stars as a series regular in the third series of 'The Walking Dead' universe.

The 54-year-old actress - who rose to fame in the 1989 serial 'Traffik' - has joined the next segment in 'The Walking Dead' franchise following the successful release of 'The Walking Dead' and 'Fear the Walking Dead'.

Amazon Prime Video announced the new series, 'The Walking Dead: World Beyond', which will focus on the first generation raised in the zombie apocalypse.

Julia stars as a series regular playing the charismatic leader of a large, sophisticated and formidable force, alongside Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Annet Mahendru, Nicolas Cantu, Hal Cumpston and Nico Tortorella.

The Emmy award-winner is one of many newcomers set to appear in the show. She will be joined by Natalie Gold as Lyla, a mysterious figure operating in the shadows on behalf of the cause she believes in; Al Calderon as Barca; Scott Adsit as Tony, and Ted Sutherland as Percy.

However, their fate will be uncovered throughout the series as some will become heroes and some will become villains.

The Prime Video series will be released in Spring 2020 in the UK and across Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and in parts of Europe.

Meanwhile, Samantha Morton previously revealed she only trains ''three times a week'' for her role in 'The Walking Dead'.

The 41-year-old actress - who joined the cast of the post-apocalyptic zombie horror series this year as Whisperer survivors leader Alpha - doesn't do as much work in the gym as her male co-stars, but she insisted she does enough to carry out her more physical scenes.

She said: ''I don't go to the lengths the male actors do. [Alpha] is brutal and has to take tough decisions and, in the comic books, she's super strong and has enough energy to walk for days. I get down the gym three times a week ... which is enough!''