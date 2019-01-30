Julia Michaels thinks it's ''important'' for people to ''talk'' about their problems.

The 25-year-old singer released her new single 'Anxiety' last week which deals with the subject of the mental health battle Julia has been fighting since she was a teenager, and she's now said ''talking to friends'' and going to therapy helped her in her mission to improve her mental wellbeing.

She said: ''I went to therapy. Talking to friends really helps. Also rationalising with myself. I think, 'Okay, why do I feel like this?' and try to link it to something. A lot of people feel like a burden when they talk about their problems or like they have to suppress it. It's important for people to know they're not alone.''

The 'Issues' hitmaker insists she knows how ''scary'' it can be to open up to someone else, but says she's proud her own fanbase are ''connected'' enough for her to be able to speak her mind and know she has masses of support.

Speaking to People magazine, she added: ''It's always scary when you're talking about the fact that you're flawed. But my fanbase is pretty open, and that's a big thing for us - feeling connected and feeling heard.''

Julia - who got her close pal Selena Gomez to feature on 'Anxiety' - opened up about her mental health in June last year, when she said she has ''really bad'' days from time to time when it comes to her anxiety and she doesn't want to live in ''fear''.

She said: ''Some days it's really bad and some days it's not. I had a really horrible day in Phoenix right before I went on stage on the Red Pill Blues tour and had to go out there, and let's just say singing after you hysterically cry is a really interesting thing to do. So, some days it hits me more than others, but I'm learning and growing and constantly trying to change parts of me that are ruled by fear ... There'll be a lot of stuff about that [breakup] and also about new love and new feelings and about anxiety and depression and all of the things that pertain to my life on a very personal level.''