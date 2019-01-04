Julia Michaels has seemingly split from Lauv after the pair began dating in October, as she said her New Year's resolution is to stop dating ''narcissists''.
Julia Michaels has seemingly split from Lauv.
The 25-year-old singer and the fellow musician - whose full name is Ari Staprans Leff - first sparked romance rumours back in October, but it seems their romance has already come to an end, with Julia posting several cryptic messages on her social media accounts.
On her Instagram story on Wednesday (03.01.19) Julia posted her New Year's resolution, which simply read: ''No more dating narcissists.''
She then shared a screenshot of an article explaining narcissistic behaviours in relationships like ''love bombing,'' in which the narcissist is ''charming and full of affection'' at first, but starts ''losing interest'' as time goes by.
Many fans then took to Twitter to ask the 'Issues' hitmaker to clarify her comments, but her responses were still vague, as she told one fan she wishes Lauv, 24, ''nothing but happiness and light''.
One fan said: ''@juliamichaels if the things you posted weren't directed towards Ari I think you should clarify that's for everyone else, so he doesn't have people attacking him because they believe it was all directed towards him (sic)''
To which Julia replied: ''We've both been getting attacked for things nobody knows about or understands. I love that man more than words and I wish him nothing but happiness and light.''
Julia has been cryptic about her romance since late December, when another follower jokingly asked her to date them ''now that she's single again''.
The 'Hurt Somebody' singer said: ''Hahaha let's goooo. I've already promised a couple other gems tho (sic)''
And when someone else asked if she had broken up with Lauv, she replied ''on the contrary actually'', which suggests it was Lauv who ended the romance.
Earlier in December, Julia seemed to hint at the end of her relationship when she simply tweeted: ''My heart hurts you guys.''
In her latest collaboration with Cash Money's Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj finally unveils the video for her 'Queen' single 'Good Form'.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
Sharon Van Etten unveils an ominous black and white video directed by Katherine Dieckmann for her latest song 'Jupiter 4'.
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
The 1975's third studio album 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships' is imminent, with another album ('Notes on a Conditional Form') already...
This New York quartet have teamed alongside Canadian rocker Billy Raffoul for their new tune 'Say Amen'. It's their second official single of the...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.