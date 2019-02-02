Julia Michaels has ''done things [she's] not proud of'' in relationships in order to find song inspiration, including starting fights ''for no reason''.
Julia Michaels has ''done things [she's] not proud of'' in relationships in order to find song inspiration.
The 25-year-old singer has said that sometimes, she'll ''start fights for no reason'' or do ''really s****y things to people'' when she's in a relationship, because she wants to be able to draw inspiration from her disastrous romances within her music.
In her new track 'Happy', Julia sings about how she ''kills relationships for art'', and when asked if she actually does that, she said: ''Yeah, 100 percent! I think as an artist and as a creative person, it can become fairly easy to become lyrically and creatively stagnant. And sometimes when that happens you do a lot of really s****y things to people, and you don't really mean to.
''You realise afterward, after you've written something, you're like: 'Oh, cool, that's why I did that. Sorry, babe! Love you!' I've definitely done some things I'm not proud of. Started fights for no reason, for sure. Well, I guess there is a reason: to write about it.''
And even when the 'Issues' hitmaker isn't sabotaging her romances, she says dating in the spotlight can be tricky, especially when it comes to public break-ups which she says can be ''sad and scary''.
Julia - who recently split with her former boyfriend Lauv - told People magazine: ''Dating in general is hard enough, then you have the pressure of people watching. I think you put the pressure on it. It's your choice to post about it. It's your choice to make it known by the public.
''So really it's just however much you want to divulge to people. If you're like me, you're obsessed with love and want to tell the world about it. When you go through heartbreak and everybody knows about it, that can be sad and scary.
''You never really know two sides of the story, you only really ever know what you see. That can be a bit challenging.''
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.