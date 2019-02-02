Julia Michaels has ''done things [she's] not proud of'' in relationships in order to find song inspiration.

The 25-year-old singer has said that sometimes, she'll ''start fights for no reason'' or do ''really s****y things to people'' when she's in a relationship, because she wants to be able to draw inspiration from her disastrous romances within her music.

In her new track 'Happy', Julia sings about how she ''kills relationships for art'', and when asked if she actually does that, she said: ''Yeah, 100 percent! I think as an artist and as a creative person, it can become fairly easy to become lyrically and creatively stagnant. And sometimes when that happens you do a lot of really s****y things to people, and you don't really mean to.

''You realise afterward, after you've written something, you're like: 'Oh, cool, that's why I did that. Sorry, babe! Love you!' I've definitely done some things I'm not proud of. Started fights for no reason, for sure. Well, I guess there is a reason: to write about it.''

And even when the 'Issues' hitmaker isn't sabotaging her romances, she says dating in the spotlight can be tricky, especially when it comes to public break-ups which she says can be ''sad and scary''.

Julia - who recently split with her former boyfriend Lauv - told People magazine: ''Dating in general is hard enough, then you have the pressure of people watching. I think you put the pressure on it. It's your choice to post about it. It's your choice to make it known by the public.

''So really it's just however much you want to divulge to people. If you're like me, you're obsessed with love and want to tell the world about it. When you go through heartbreak and everybody knows about it, that can be sad and scary.

''You never really know two sides of the story, you only really ever know what you see. That can be a bit challenging.''