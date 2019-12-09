Julia Louis-Dreyfus was ''miserable'' when she worked on 'Saturday Night Live'.

The star appeared on the show between 1982 and 1985, but found the experience ''brutal'' despite working alongside Eddie Murphy, Christopher Guest and Martin Short.

Julia, who was just 21 when she joined the show, said: ''I was unbelievably naive and I didn't really understand how the dynamics of the place worked. It was very sexist - very sexist. People were doing crazy drugs at the time. I was oblivious. I just thought, 'Oh, wow! He's got a lot of energy!'''

Despite her tough experience on 'Saturday Night Live', the 'Seinfield' star admitted that it was extremely ''informative'' in terms of helping her select her future projects.

Julia, now 58, said: ''It was a pretty brutal time, but it was a very informative time for me. It is important and so basic, but I just feel like, 'I don't have to; I don't have to do this, I don't have to walk and crawl through this kind of nasty glass if it's not ultimately going to be fulfilling.'

''And so that's how I sort of moved forward from that moment. I sort of applied the fun-meter to every job I've had since and that has been very helpful.''

However, Julia did meet Larry David on the show and the pair would go on to work together in 'Seinfield'.

Julia told Late Show with Stephen Colbert: ''Larry David and I had been on SNL together during my last year there because he was a writer, and we bonded because he was as miserable as I was.''