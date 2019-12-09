Julia Louis-Dreyfus has revealed that she was ''miserable'' when she worked on 'Saturday Night Live' during the 1980s.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus was ''miserable'' when she worked on 'Saturday Night Live'.
The star appeared on the show between 1982 and 1985, but found the experience ''brutal'' despite working alongside Eddie Murphy, Christopher Guest and Martin Short.
Julia, who was just 21 when she joined the show, said: ''I was unbelievably naive and I didn't really understand how the dynamics of the place worked. It was very sexist - very sexist. People were doing crazy drugs at the time. I was oblivious. I just thought, 'Oh, wow! He's got a lot of energy!'''
Despite her tough experience on 'Saturday Night Live', the 'Seinfield' star admitted that it was extremely ''informative'' in terms of helping her select her future projects.
Julia, now 58, said: ''It was a pretty brutal time, but it was a very informative time for me. It is important and so basic, but I just feel like, 'I don't have to; I don't have to do this, I don't have to walk and crawl through this kind of nasty glass if it's not ultimately going to be fulfilling.'
''And so that's how I sort of moved forward from that moment. I sort of applied the fun-meter to every job I've had since and that has been very helpful.''
However, Julia did meet Larry David on the show and the pair would go on to work together in 'Seinfield'.
Julia told Late Show with Stephen Colbert: ''Larry David and I had been on SNL together during my last year there because he was a writer, and we bonded because he was as miserable as I was.''
Kai Whiston is back already with his second album of his own 'No World As Good As Mine', and this time he has the help of organic instruments.
Her debut album The Witching Hour is out soon.
Feet are mid-tour and promoting their debut album, and tonight they played Ramsgate Music Hall with support from local band Malpractice.
Famed for performing one of her own songs as her opening gambit on The X Factor, Lucy Spraggan rocked up at the Booking Hall as part of her UK and...
After nearly thirty years since his first solo record Mark Lanegan has just released one of his very best and there's not many artists who can claim...
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.
With a strikingly against-type performance from the late Gandolfini, this film gives the romantic-comedy formula...
Eva, a divorced, single mother who faces the impending departure of her soon to be...
Disney takes over Pixar's "World of Cars" with this spin-off that no-one really asked for...
Dusty is a super swift cropduster whose horsepower would be a force to be reckoned...
Dusty may be a super speedy cropdusting aircraft but there's a reason why he spends...
Disney/Pixar's remake of, ironically, Three Amigos!, is redone with bugs and animated via computer....
The Wood-man cometh, and he goes for broke this time.Pretty much taking pot-shots at everyone...
What are the odds that the two would-be fathers of one woman's son would be...