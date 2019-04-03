Julia Louis-Dreyfus found her cancer diagnoses ''terrifying''.

The 58-year-old actress was diagnosed with breast cancer in September 2017, and announced the sad news in an Instagram post in which she campaigned for ''universal health care'' to help those less fortunate than herself get the care they need.

And now her cancer is in remission, Julia says she was scared when she received the phone call informing her of her diagnoses, and can't imagine what it would be like for somebody battling cancer without insurance.

She told People magazine: ''It is so terrifying to get that call. You can't believe that it's happening to you. To have no insurance? Or any means with which to take care of yourself and battle against this hideous disease? That's unconscionable to me. It's inhumane. And that's why I said that.''

In her original Instagram post, the 'Veep' star revealed that she was one of the one in eight women who get diagnosed with breast cancer, and said she was lucky to have ''fantastic insurance'' - a privilege which many in America don't have.

She wrote: ''1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I'm the one. The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring friends, and fantastic insurance through my union. The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let's fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality.''

Meanwhile, Julia recently said she never ''let'' herself think about the possibility of her not beating the disease, and refused to think ''dark'' thoughts throughout her treatment.

When asked if she ever gave in to ''fear'' of ''self-pity'' during her fight against cancer, Julia said: '''Am I gonna be dead tomorrow' kind of thing? I didn't let myself go there. Don't misunderstand: I was to-my-bones terrified. But I didn't let myself - except for a couple of moments - go to a really dark place. I didn't allow it.

''You know if you get on a horse and you have really tight reins and the horse is galloping? I felt like I had really tight reins on myself. That's what it felt like: I was just holding on tight. I've had a really rough year, blah, blah, blah - you know, we're getting through it.''

The star had her final chemotherapy session in January 2018, and returned back to the set of political comedy 'Veep' later that year.