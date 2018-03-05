A 'Seinfeld' reunion is in the works now that Julia Louis-Dreyfus is recovering from having breast cancer.

The 57-year-old actress revealed last September that she had been diagnosed with the disease but after completing a course of chemotherapy in January she underwent successful surgery in February and is winning her battle with the illness.

Now Julia is getting healthy, she and Jerry Seinfeld want to go ahead with plans to bring back the hugely popular sitcom which ran for nine series from 1989 before ending in 1998.

A source told RadarOnline.com: ''Jerry told Julia all during her cancer battle to get well and they'd do a 'Seinfeld' reunion. Now Julia's holding Jerry to that promise. They think it's about time.''

The other main cast members Michael Richards and Jason Alexander are also keen to reprise their roles as Seinfeld's wacky neighbour Cosmo Kramer and his best friend George Costanza respectively alongside Jerry as a fictionalised version of himself and Julia as Seinfeld's ex-girlfriend Elaine Benes.

The source added: ''Michael is all for it. He'd do anything for Jerry ... Jason is also game.''

Julia's most recent role has been starring as the fictional Vice President Selina Meyer in the political satire 'Veep', but the final season has been postponed until she has completed her treatment and is ready to return to work.

The actress has shared her cancer story with her fans via social media with regular posts on her Twitter and Instagram accounts and throughout her ordeal she has been able to maintain her sense of humour.

When sharing the news of her diagnosis, Julia posted: ''1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I'm the one. The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring friends, and fantastic insurance through my union. The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let's fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality.''