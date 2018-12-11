Julia Louis-Dreyfus refused to let herself think ''dark'' thoughts during her cancer battle.

The 'Veep' star revealed in September last year that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer, and although she admits she was ''terrified'' of what the outcome could be, she never ''let'' herself think about the possibility of her not beating the disease.

When asked by The New Yorker if she ever gave in to ''fear'' of ''self-pity'' during her fight against cancer, Julia - who is now in remission - said: '''Am I gonna be dead tomorrow' kind of thing? I didn't let myself go there. Don't misunderstand: I was to-my-bones terrified. But I didn't let myself - except for a couple of moments - go to a really dark place. I didn't allow it.

''You know if you get on a horse and you have really tight reins and the horse is galloping? I felt like I had really tight reins on myself. That's what it felt like: I was just holding on tight. I've had a really rough year, blah, blah, blah - you know, we're getting through it.''

Previously, the 57-year-old actress claimed she originally wanted her cancer battle to remain private, but because work on 'Veep' would have to be halted while she sought treatment, she went public with the news and decided to try and take a light-hearted approach to tackling the disease.

Julia - who kept fans updated with her treatments on social media - said: ''Originally, I'll be honest with you, something like this journey I'd been on, I normally wouldn't share such a private thing publicly

''[However], I knew it would get out there because I knew we had to shut down production for a number of months in order to accommodate my situation.

''So then I thought, 'Well, I'm just going to embrace this and attack it and try to do it with a sense of humour. I was really pleased with the reaction.''

The star had her final chemotherapy session in January, and returned back to the set of the political comedy earlier this year.