Julia Louis-Dreyfus refused to let herself think ''dark'' thoughts during her cancer battle, even though she was ''terrified'' about the outcome.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus refused to let herself think ''dark'' thoughts during her cancer battle.
The 'Veep' star revealed in September last year that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer, and although she admits she was ''terrified'' of what the outcome could be, she never ''let'' herself think about the possibility of her not beating the disease.
When asked by The New Yorker if she ever gave in to ''fear'' of ''self-pity'' during her fight against cancer, Julia - who is now in remission - said: '''Am I gonna be dead tomorrow' kind of thing? I didn't let myself go there. Don't misunderstand: I was to-my-bones terrified. But I didn't let myself - except for a couple of moments - go to a really dark place. I didn't allow it.
''You know if you get on a horse and you have really tight reins and the horse is galloping? I felt like I had really tight reins on myself. That's what it felt like: I was just holding on tight. I've had a really rough year, blah, blah, blah - you know, we're getting through it.''
Previously, the 57-year-old actress claimed she originally wanted her cancer battle to remain private, but because work on 'Veep' would have to be halted while she sought treatment, she went public with the news and decided to try and take a light-hearted approach to tackling the disease.
Julia - who kept fans updated with her treatments on social media - said: ''Originally, I'll be honest with you, something like this journey I'd been on, I normally wouldn't share such a private thing publicly
''[However], I knew it would get out there because I knew we had to shut down production for a number of months in order to accommodate my situation.
''So then I thought, 'Well, I'm just going to embrace this and attack it and try to do it with a sense of humour. I was really pleased with the reaction.''
The star had her final chemotherapy session in January, and returned back to the set of the political comedy earlier this year.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
'Worst Nites' is the music video directorial debut of 'The Hunger Games' star Josh Hutcherson with Foster the People's frontman Mark Foster.
Matty Healy of The 1975 plays an acoustic rendition of the song '102' which features as a bonus track on the Japanese edition of their third album.
Having dropped her number one second album 'Always In Between' in October 2018, Jess Glynne unveils the video for her catchy new single 'Thursday'.
It's been four years since he dropped his number one self-titled debut album, and now Hozier's back with a new single entitled 'Movement'.
Andy Burrows has teamed up with author Matt Haig on an album version of the latter's memoirs, 'Reasons To Stay Alive', which is set to be released on...
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
Sydney trio Mansionair have dropped the video for their new single 'Falling' as they gear up for their first North American headline tour.
With a strikingly against-type performance from the late Gandolfini, this film gives the romantic-comedy formula...
Eva, a divorced, single mother who faces the impending departure of her soon to be...
Disney takes over Pixar's "World of Cars" with this spin-off that no-one really asked for...
Dusty is a super swift cropduster whose horsepower would be a force to be reckoned...
Dusty may be a super speedy cropdusting aircraft but there's a reason why he spends...
Disney/Pixar's remake of, ironically, Three Amigos!, is redone with bugs and animated via computer....
The Wood-man cometh, and he goes for broke this time.Pretty much taking pot-shots at everyone...
What are the odds that the two would-be fathers of one woman's son would be...