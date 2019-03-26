Julia Louis-Dreyfus found the ''outpouring of support'' following her cancer battle to be ''overwhelming''.

The 58-year-old actress has now completed treatment for breast cancer after revealing in September last year that she was suffering from the disease, and has now admitted she couldn't believe how many people got on board with her charity work in raising money for other women who needed treatment.

She said: ''I think I reached a lot of people. I was able to raise a lot of money for women who have had mastectomies, who need reconstruction but insurance doesn't cover that, and I was really happy to be able to do that. The outpouring of support was quite overwhelming.''

The 'Veep' star also praised her family and her co-stars for helping her push through her own treatment with the use of laughter.

Speaking to 'Good Morning America', Julia said: ''It helped me get through chemotherapy in a big way.''

Meanwhile, the actress previously insisted she never ''let'' herself think about the possibility of her not beating the disease, and refused to think ''dark'' thoughts throughout her treatment.

When asked if she ever gave in to ''fear'' of ''self-pity'' during her fight against cancer, Julia said: '''Am I gonna be dead tomorrow' kind of thing? I didn't let myself go there. Don't misunderstand: I was to-my-bones terrified. But I didn't let myself - except for a couple of moments - go to a really dark place. I didn't allow it.

''You know if you get on a horse and you have really tight reins and the horse is galloping? I felt like I had really tight reins on myself. That's what it felt like: I was just holding on tight. I've had a really rough year, blah, blah, blah - you know, we're getting through it.''

The star had her final chemotherapy session in January 2018, and returned back to the set of political comedy 'Veep' later that year.