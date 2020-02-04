Julia Louis-Dreyfus has admitted President Donald Trump makes her ''miss'' 'Veep'.

The 59-year-old actress portrayed Selina Meyer in the political satire from 2011 until it ended last year and she joked the US leader is doing a ''better job'' of mocking the highest office in America than the programme ever did.

Asked if Trump and his behaviour make her miss the show, she told talk show host Ellen DeGeneres: ''It does and it doesn't.

''I mean, I have to say, I think he's doing a better job of our show, except to say that it in fact isn't even remotely funny.

''It does make me miss it. It was super funny. It's just hard to compete with that c**p.''

Speaking about the president's major error when he congratulated the state of Kansas for Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win, when the team are actually based in Missouri, Julia admitted it would have been ''fun'' writing a script based on the aftermath.

She said: ''I have to tell you. If I were doing Veep right now, it would be really fun to script those 12 minutes between him launching the tweet and it getting deleted.

''What an idiot! It's so humiliating.''

This isn't the first time Julia has draw parallels between 'Veep' and the current presidency.

Speaking in 2016, she said: ''I think that 'Veep' has torn down the wall between comedy and politics. Our show started out as a political satire, but it now feels more like a sobering documentary.''

And in 2018, she urged Democrats not only to vote in the midterm elections, but to volunteer.

She said in a video: A corrupt, self-obsessed, inept moron who somehow becomes president of the United States -- that's the character that I play on HBO's 'Veep'.

''But when I'm off of TV, I'm not a politician. I'm not an expert. I'm a citizen. And I know the midterm election on Nov. 6 is beyond important, it's vital.

''I mean, sure, I'm going to vote Democrat ... but that's not enough. We need more than just your votes.''