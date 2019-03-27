Julia Louis-Dreyfus ''wept like a baby'' when filming wrapped on 'Veep'.

The 58-year-old actress was ''hysterical'' on the last day of shooting the seventh and final season of the HBO political satire, in which she portrays President Selina Meyer.

She said: ''I wept like a baby. The whole deal. I was hysterical.''

The award-winning actress - who has scooped six Emmys for the show - will miss her castmates now the show is over - and she's also going to have a hard time saying goodbye to her alter ego.

She told People magazine: ''What I'm gonna miss most is being with all these wonderful people, whom I adore more than I can possibly articulate.

''But I am going to miss playing a hyper-dysfunctional, narcissistic, undeveloped, ruthless human being.''

And after seven years on the show, Julia thinks she's taken on some of her character's more positive traits.

She said: ''I think I have asserted myself in a way, in my career, that is important. But I understand Selina's frustration and that certainly helped fuel the character.''

Julia has previously admitted she felt a mixture of ''joy and grief'' over the ending of the show.

She said: ''I was so overcome with a joy and grief mashup, as this show ended, it really was surprising to me.

''I'm an emotional person anyway, but it really caught me by surprise. I think that's because this show has been my baby for now eight years that I've felt fiercely protective and proud of.

''We were on location for four years, this team of actors and writers, then we moved to Los Angeles, and it worked, and you never know, it's such a risk.''

Production of the final season of the show was delayed when the actress was diagnosed with breast cancer, which she revealed in September 2017.

She underwent her final round of chemotherapy in January 2018 and had surgery a month later, before getting back to work on 'Veep' that August.