Julia Louis-Dreyfus ''wept like a baby'' when filming wrapped on 'Veep' for the final time.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus ''wept like a baby'' when filming wrapped on 'Veep'.
The 58-year-old actress was ''hysterical'' on the last day of shooting the seventh and final season of the HBO political satire, in which she portrays President Selina Meyer.
She said: ''I wept like a baby. The whole deal. I was hysterical.''
The award-winning actress - who has scooped six Emmys for the show - will miss her castmates now the show is over - and she's also going to have a hard time saying goodbye to her alter ego.
She told People magazine: ''What I'm gonna miss most is being with all these wonderful people, whom I adore more than I can possibly articulate.
''But I am going to miss playing a hyper-dysfunctional, narcissistic, undeveloped, ruthless human being.''
And after seven years on the show, Julia thinks she's taken on some of her character's more positive traits.
She said: ''I think I have asserted myself in a way, in my career, that is important. But I understand Selina's frustration and that certainly helped fuel the character.''
Julia has previously admitted she felt a mixture of ''joy and grief'' over the ending of the show.
She said: ''I was so overcome with a joy and grief mashup, as this show ended, it really was surprising to me.
''I'm an emotional person anyway, but it really caught me by surprise. I think that's because this show has been my baby for now eight years that I've felt fiercely protective and proud of.
''We were on location for four years, this team of actors and writers, then we moved to Los Angeles, and it worked, and you never know, it's such a risk.''
Production of the final season of the show was delayed when the actress was diagnosed with breast cancer, which she revealed in September 2017.
She underwent her final round of chemotherapy in January 2018 and had surgery a month later, before getting back to work on 'Veep' that August.
With the Jonas Brothers, Westlife and Backstreet Boys getting back together recently, we should hardly be surprised that New Kids on the Block are...
Our all-time favourite Prodigy songs from their entire back catalogue.
In memory of Keith Flint, we look over at some of his iconic moments caught on camera.
If there was ever a reason for you to try something fresh and new then Poppy Ackroyd is surely it.
The New Zealand musician is a big fan of the Emerald Isle.
An exclusive interview with ambient folk artist Runah.
Are they in love or just incredible actors?
Pablo Honey was released on this day (February 22) in 1993.
With a strikingly against-type performance from the late Gandolfini, this film gives the romantic-comedy formula...
Eva, a divorced, single mother who faces the impending departure of her soon to be...
Disney takes over Pixar's "World of Cars" with this spin-off that no-one really asked for...
Dusty is a super swift cropduster whose horsepower would be a force to be reckoned...
Dusty may be a super speedy cropdusting aircraft but there's a reason why he spends...
Disney/Pixar's remake of, ironically, Three Amigos!, is redone with bugs and animated via computer....
The Wood-man cometh, and he goes for broke this time.Pretty much taking pot-shots at everyone...
What are the odds that the two would-be fathers of one woman's son would be...