Julia Louis-Dreyfus is ''very happy to be alive'' following her battle with cancer, as she says returning to the set of 'Veep' was ''a great relief''.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus is ''very happy to be alive'' following her battle with cancer.
The 58-year-old actress revealed in 2017 she had been diagnosed with breast cancer, and after she went into remission just over a year later, she marked her clean bill of health by returning to the set of political comedy 'Veep' - in which she stars as Selina Meyer - to film the seventh and final season.
She said: ''It was wonderful to go back because frankly, it was a distraction from the prior year, which had been so harrowing. To put blinders on and just focus on making the funniest f***ing show possible was a great relief.''
And now, Julia says she doesn't like to ''think about'' her cancer battle, but is deeply grateful to still be alive.
Speaking to Vanity Fair magazine, she added: ''I hate to have to think about it. But I'm very happy to be alive. There is that moment that you have when you're like, 'Is this it for me?' Because you know everybody here in this room is going to come across that moment in their life, but you never think you will.
''I'm glad I got through it, but there's a part of me that's still a little frightened, you know?''
Meanwhile, Julia previously described her health scare as ''terrifying''.
The actress announced her diagnoses in a post on Instagram which called for ''universal health care'' to help those less fortunate than herself get the care they need, and said earlier this year it's ''inhumane'' to let less privileged people suffer.
She said: ''It is so terrifying to get that call. You can't believe that it's happening to you. To have no insurance? Or any means with which to take care of yourself and battle against this hideous disease? That's unconscionable to me. It's inhumane. And that's why I said that.''
