Julia Louis-Dreyfus has completed chemotherapy.

The 56-year-old actress revealed in September she had been diagnosed with breast cancer, and after an lengthy treatment process, the star has finally finished with her chemotherapy, which she hopes with keep the disease at bay.

To celebrate the occasion, the 'Veep' star's sons 25-year-old Henry and 20-year-old Charlie recorded a video of them dancing and lip syncing to Michael Jackson's hit single 'Beat It', which Julia shared on her Instagram account.

She captioned the video: ''My beauty boys @henryhallmusic @charlie_hall made this for me today, my last day of chemotherapy. Pretty swell, right? Ain't they sweet?''

In October, Julia revealed she had completed her second round of chemotherapy treatment, and told her fans she wasn't ''f***ing around'' when it comes to fighting the illness.

At the time, he posted a picture on social media of herself with a draw-on moustache, and quoted musician Katy Perry's hit single 'Roar' in the caption.

She wrote: ''Chemo #2: finito. We are NOT fucking around here. ''I've got the eye of the tiger. The Fighter dancing through the fire cuz I am a champion and your're going to hear me ROAR.'' Thanks to @mrtonyhale& @timothycsimons & @katyperry for their hilarious and loving inspiration. (sic)''

The star revealed her cancer diagnoses in September in a message posted to Instagram, where she also called for her fans to help her in the fight to end ''all cancers'', and ''make universal health care a reality''.

She wrote: ''1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I'm the one.

''The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union. The bad news is that not all women are so lucky. So let's fight all cancers and make universal healthcare a reality.''