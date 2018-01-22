Julia Louis-Dreyfus had ''fun'' watching the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards at home on Sunday (21.01.18).

The 57-year-old actress was unable to attend the ceremony at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, at which she won Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series, because she's just completed chemotherapy treatment for breast cancer, but she was delighted to tune in and see her castmates pick up the prize for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.

She tweeted: ''I wish I could have been @SAGawards tonight but have to admit it's pretty fun to watch in my pj's. So honored to win. So proud to be a union member. So happy for my @VeepHBO bozos for winning ensemble award. Miss being at the table with you all. How was the chicken?(sic)''

Presenters Connie Britton and Mandy Moore accepted Julia's award on her behalf.

Connie said: ''Julia Louis-Dreyfus couldn't be here this evening.

''Julia, we're thinking of you and we love you and we are happy to accept the Actor on your behalf.''

And when the 'Veep' cast took to the stage to pick up their ensemble award, they thanked their ''leader'' for the honour.

Matt Walsh said: ''I'd like to thank Julia, our leader, who is so unfortunately not here.''

Julia announced last September that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer.

She tweeted at the time: ''1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I'm the one.

''The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union. The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let's fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality.''

And earlier this month, she shared a video of her two sons, 25-year-old Henry and 20-year-old Charlie, dancing and lip syncing to Michael Jackson's hit single 'Beat It', in celebration of her final day of treatment.

She captioned the video: ''My beauty boys @henryhallmusic @charlie_hall made this for me today, my last day of chemotherapy. Pretty swell, right? Ain't they sweet?''