Julia Louis-Dreyfus credits her 'Veep' family for helping her through her cancer battle.

The 58-year-old actress is grateful for her co-stars for keeping her positive through her breast cancer battle.

She said: ''I've had a lot of personal challenges, losses, dear ones in my family, my own battle with cancer. [I don't know how I would have coped] had I not had this really close intimate relationship with all of these people. We linked arms and we tried to do the most joyful funny thing possible as a team. It was like being on a sports team ... and that was the most buoying thing, to constantly be coming back to. It really helped me. It gave me something to laser focus on during my illness, and I needed to laser focus [on something] beyond my illness, so it was a life saver.''

Julia is thrilled that 'Veep' has nine Emmy nominations this year - including one for herself for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series and she says even if they don't win on paper, she felt she has won already just from being nominated.

She added to Entertainment Tonight: ''Making Veep has been and is a win. It has been a huge win in my life. The trophies are fabulous, don't get me wrong, it's wonderful to win those. But the real win is in the work, and we've worked our asses off on this show and we've had a grand time doing it.''