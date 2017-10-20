Julia Louis-Dreyfus has completed her second round of chemotherapy treatment after being diagnosed with breast cancer.
The 56-year-old actress announced last month she had been battling with the disease, and has now given her fans an update on her health, as she says she's ''not f***ing around'' when it comes to fighting the illness.
Julia posted a picture on social media on Thursday (19.10.17) of herself with a draw-on moustache, and quoted musician Katy Perry's hit single 'Roar' in the caption.
She wrote: ''Chemo #2: finito. We are NOT fucking around here. ''I've got the eye of the tiger. The Fighter dancing through the fire cuz I am a champion and your're going to hear me ROAR.'' Thanks to @mrtonyhale& @timothycsimons & @katyperry for their hilarious and loving inspiration. (sic)''
And on Friday (20.10.17) the 'Veep' star shared a video of her co-stars Tony Hale and Timothy Simmons dancing and miming to Katy's track, which they sent to Julia to cheer her up.
She captioned the video: ''How lucky am I that these bozos have my back? What a moving inspiration to my day. I've watched it a gazillion times. Thanks to @mrtonyhale @timothycsimons& @katyperry (sic)''
Julia - who has two sons, Henry, 25, and Charles, 20, with her husband Brad Hall - revealed her diagnoses in a social media post in September, where she also called or her fans to help her in the fight to end ''all cancers'', and ''make universal health care a reality''.
She wrote: ''1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I'm the one.
''The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union. The bad news is that not all women are so lucky. So let's fight all cancers and make universal healthcare a reality.''
