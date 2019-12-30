Julia Garner married Foster The People frontman Mark Foster on Saturday (28.12.19).
'Ozark' star Julia Garner has tied the knot with musician Mark Foster.
The 25-year-old actress - who is best known for her role as Ruth Langmore in the hit Netflix crime drama series - and the Foster The People frontman walked down the aisle on Saturday (28.12.19).
Designer Zac Posen shared a series of videos from the newlyweds' big day, including one of them dancing and cutting their cake.
He also posted a picture of himself with the married couple, and captioned the snap: ''Congratulations @juliagarner94 and @mistersmims (sic)''
Julia wore an elegant white lace gown with a silk bodice, whilst the 35-year-old singer opted for a classic tuxedo.
The loved-up pair got engaged during a camping holiday in Yellowstone National Park in the US in May.
An insider simply told People.com at the time: ''They got engaged when they were in Yellowstone.''
The couple have opted to keep their romance off social media most of the time.
However, Julia posted some pictures from their romantic trip, in which she referred to her other half as ''my love'', in October, and also showed off her diamond engagement ring.
She wrote on Instagram: ''Montana on film.
''Taken by my love @mistersmims. Missing this magic light and place. Happy Friday.''
Mark posted a gushing post about the 'Dirty John' actress after she won the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series in September, in which he called Julia a ''beautiful angel of a human''.
He wrote alongside a series of snaps from the ceremony: ''It took me time to process the last twenty four hours and find a quiet moment of thought after an incredibly surreal weekend. I'm beyond proud of this girl.
''Congratulations you beautiful angel of a human. it brings me immeasurable joy to see you lifted up and recognized by your peers, your industry, and your fans. you deserve every bit of love and respect. you're so incredibly special. I consider myself the luckiest guy on the planet to be able to watch whatever you do from the front row, with a bag of popcorn and your hand wrapped in mine (sic)''
