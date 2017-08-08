Judy Greer is set to star in indie thriller 'Driven' alongside Jason Sudeikis, Lee Pace and Timothy Olyphant.
Judy Greer is to star in 'Driven'.
The 42-year-old actress has signed up for the indie thriller alongside Jason Sudeikis, Lee Pace and Timothy Olyphant.
The movie follows the story of Jim Hoffman (Sudeikis), a con artist who has turned an informer for the FBI. His handler (played by Olyphant) wants to catch DeLorean (Pace) in a drug deal that became one of the craziest celebrity scandals of the 1980s. Greer is set to play Jim's wife Ellen Hoffman, Deadline reports.
The film will be directed by Nick Hamm whilst Colin Bateman has penned the script. Tempo Productions' Piers Tempest and Jo Bamford will produce alongside Pimienta Film Company's Luillo Ruiz. Blue Rider Pictures' Walter Josten is executive producing whilst Blue Rider Pictures will finance.
Hamm said previously: ''All filmmakers are suckers for a good story and this is a great one - and as yet, untold. It's about ambition, success and failure in a decade where everything began to change. It's also an intelligent and personal drama about fighting for personal success. An edge-of-your-seat, character-driven and comic wink to the world of power suits, discos and vice. Above all, it's damn good fun.''
Whilst Tempest shared in a statement: ''Jason and Lee pair in the main roles as a charismatic and risk-taking duo. And we're excited to expand upon a great filmmaking partnership between Colin and Nick formed on The Journey, in which they were so adept at creating an enticing and funny story of sworn enemies making peace possible.''
Filming for 'Driven' is set to begin in September in Puerto Rico.
French film-maker Luc Besson has revealed he found music icon Prince ''impossible'' to work with.
Lorre told The Hollywood Reporter at a preview of 'Young Sheldon' that "one could easily presume" season 12 would be the end of 'TBBT'.
Will he be joining Donald Glover and Seth Rogen on this CGI adventure?
Who knew that Rob Lowe would be a ghost hunter or a believer in Bigfoot?
The surprisingly thoughtful prequel trilogy comes to a powerful conclusion with this robust, dramatic thriller,...
It's never helpful when a comedy becomes a bit too smug about its own quirkiness....
The long anticipated war between man and ape has finally arrived. The leader of the...
Wilson (Woody Harrelson) may not be the most likeable of fellows; he has a penchant...
The fabulous Lily Tomlin finally gets the lead role she deserves in this smart, engaging...
After her sister Shannon returns to Fresno, California following her stint in rehab for sex...
The increasingly stale Marvel formula gets a blast of fresh air in this rollocking adventure...
Elle Reid may be tough, but she's struggling coping with a recent break-up with her...
With studios afraid of anything new or original, it's not surprising that the dinosaurs are...
Luckily for the human race, dinosaurs were wiped from the face of the Earth millions...
When John Hammond first created InGen and prepared Jurassic Park, it was a colossal failure....
The park is officially open! Twenty two years after the disastrous attempt to bread dinosaurs...