Judy Greer is attached to return to 'Ant-Man and the Wasp'.
The 41-year-old actress, who is to star in 'Public Schooled', has just signed up to reprise her role of Maggie Lang in the Marvel and Disney sequel.
While exact details of the plot are yet to be revealed, filming is expected to start shortly, according to Deadline.
Greer's character is Scott Lang/ Ant-Man's ex-wife and mother to his daughter.
The announcement follows Marvel's Comic-Con presentation which revealed Michelle Pfeiffer will be playing Janet Van Dyne and Laurence Fishburne has been cast as Dr. Bill Foster.
Peyton Reed will direct the movie, with Paul Rudd reprising the titular role.
What's more, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas and Michael Pena will also reprise their roles.
Greer has a busy year ahead - not only is she starring in the MGM remake of 'Valley Girl', she is attached to Richard Linklater's 'Where'd You Go Bernadette', and Clint Eastwood's next film '15:17 To Paris'.
But before then, fans will see her on screen in Fox's 'War For The Planet Of The Apes' and soon in the indie film 'Lemon', which will be out in August.
'Ant-Man and the Wasp' is to be released in cinemas in 2018.
