Judy Greer is reportedly in talks to join the forthcoming 'Halloween' reboot.

The 43-year-old actress is said to be close to taking pen to paper and inking a deal with Universal after bosses approached her for a role in the upcoming spooky franchise alongside returning star Jamie Lee Curtis, according to Empire.

Details on her part are not yet known but she certainly won't play the lead as Curtis - who starred in the last three films - will reclaim her role as Laurie Strode as she attempts to survive the murderous clutches of psychopath killer Michael Myers.

Curtis has reprised her famous role three times since John Carpenter's original in 1981's 'Halloween II', 1998's 'Halloween H20: 20 Years Later' and 2002's 'Halloween: Resurrection' but the new film is being billed as the ''final'' 'Halloween'.

The movie is being created by director David Gordon Green, who co-wrote the script with 'Eastbound & Down' star Danny McBride, whilst the first film's writer-and-director Carpenter is acting as an executive producer and consultant.

McBride has previously stated that he wants his movie to act like a direct sequel to the first two films and he is going to faithful to Carpenter's original idea for Myers.

He said: ''We're just trying to play with that. Make him real. Not make him real by giving him some crazy backstory either. Just getting back to the basics. Even the moment that they made Laurie Strode and Michael Myers siblings - it also makes it not quite as scary. So all that kind of stuff to us ... those are the things that took an amazing idea and took it somewhere it wasn't quite as effective.''

The original movie saw six-year-old Michael Myers murder his 17-year-old sister and, after being locked away for 15 years, escaped and returned to his hometown to find his next victims - targeting babysitters on Halloween evening.

But the white-masked killer met his match when Laurie (Curtis) fought to protect herself and the two children she is babysitting.