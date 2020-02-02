Renée Zellweger dedicated her Leading Actress win at the 2020 BAFTA Awards to Judy Garland.

The 50-year-old actress won the award at the ceremony in London on Sunday (02.02.20) for her portrayal of the late actress in the biographical movie 'Judy', and took a moment in her lengthy acceptance speech to speak directly to the star, who died in 1969.

Judy played her final shows in London in the late 60s, and Renée honoured her memory by letting her know that the city ''still loves'' her.

During her speech, she said: ''Miss Garland, London town which you have always loved so much, still loves you back. This is for you.''

Renée also thanked the crew who worked with her on the production, as she hailed the awards ceremony as one of her ''life's great blessings''.

She said: ''To all of our crew, look what we did! Invited to the BAFTAs in this town where Judy played her final shows, lived her final days. Alongside a film about that last chapter, made in this town by a group of folks who just wanted to collaboratively celebrate her, and look. It's pretty neat. Sharing this experience and this evening with you is among my life's great blessings, and I'm so grateful.''

For Renée, the gong is her first BAFTA award since winning the Best Actress in a Supporting Role category in 2004, for her role in 'Cold Mountain'.

This year, she beat off competition from Jessie Buckley ('Wild Rose'), Scarlett Johansson ('Marriage Story'), Saoirse Ronan ('Little Women'), and Charlize Theron ('Bombshell'), to be named the Best Actress in a Leading Role.