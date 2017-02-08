Judy Garland was molested by some of the Munchkins on the set of 'The Wizard of Oz', according to her ex-husband.

Sid Luft, the third husband of the screen icon, claimed in a recently uncovered memoir that Judy was molested when she was just 16 by some of the adult men who played the diminutive Munchkin characters in the 1939 movie.

Sid wrote, according to The Sun newspaper: ''They thought they could get away with anything because they were so small.

''They would make Judy's life miserable on set by putting their hands under her dress. The men were 40 or more years old.''

Sid, who died in 2005, married the actress in 1952 and the couple had a daughter called Lorna and a son called Joey before divorcing 13 years later.

Judy, who is widely considered to be one of the greatest female stars in American cinema history, claimed Sid was a drunk and abusive towards her during their marriage.

In total, the award-winning actress married five times before she died of an accidental overdose in London aged 47.

In the memoir, Sid explains how her family never got over the tragedy of her death.

He wrote: ''Emotionally, none of us ever overcame it.

''Judy Garland was a very rare mix of shattered nerves and insecurities, self-destructiveness, and suicidal tendencies but also a true genius.

''She was to me the greatest talent who ever lived.''

Sid also discussed Judy's friendship with the late Marilyn Monroe.

He wrote of the 'Gentlemen Prefer Blondes' star's visits to their home: ''She'd sit by the fire, not talking much, a quiet presence.

''Marilyn was sweet and very unhappy. She'd chat with Judy and play with the children, hang out.

''She was separated from one of her husbands whom she complained was a nice person but said didn't know how to make love to a woman. She'd hoped this pattern would change when they married. She was frustrated and disappointed.''