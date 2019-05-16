Dame Judi Dench is set to star in a re-imagining of Noel Coward's hit comedy stage play 'Blithe Spirit' alongside Dan Stevens and Isla Fisher.
Dame Judi Dench is set to star in 'Blithe Spirit'.
The 84-year-old actress has joined the re-imagining of Noel Coward's hit comedy stage play alongside 'Downton Abbey' star Dan Stevens, 36, and 'Confessions of a Shopaholic' actress Isla Fisher, 43.
The story follows sceptical novelist Charles Condomine who invites self-proclaimed medium Madame Arcati to his home for a séance, hoping to gather material for a new book.
When the hapless psychic accidentally summons the spirit of Condomine's late wife Elvira his home and life are quickly turned upside down as his wife's ghost torments both himself and his new bride, Ruth.
The film will be directed by Edward Hall and the screenplay has been penned by Piers Ashworth, Meg Leonard and Nick Moorcroft.
Leonard and Moorcroft also acted as producers for Fisherman's Friends alongside James Spring as well as Hilary Bevan Jones, Peter Snell and Tuni Pinnolis.
The project will start shooting on June 17 in London and Protagonist Pictures is handling worldwide rights on the project.
Writing and producing duo Leonard and Moorcroft recently announced their plans to turn Levi Roots' life story into a new biopic to tell the story of the 60-year-old reggae musician and celebrity chef and how he created his Caribbean food and drink empire.
The film will tell the story of Levi growing up in Jamaica where he was too poor to buy shoes and could not read and write before emigrating to Britain aged 11.
He was later sentenced to nine years in prison for drugs offences, before turning his life around and appearing on 'Dragons Den' where he first pitched his now famous Reggae Reggae Sauce.
Daughters in the current climate are stronger than ever following last year's You Won't Get What You Want.
Je t'aime Taylor Swift's latest video for her new single 'Me!' featuring Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco.
Rachel, Becky and Niopha; The Unthanks, 'Unaccompanied, As We Are'; returned to Kent in their latest incarnation to sing songs old and new in their...
An interview with Glasgow's up and coming popstars HYYTS.
The albums we loved most this month.
Essentially a sequel to the 1997 hit Mrs Brown, this film returns Judi Dench to...
The latest adaptation of Agatha Christie's 83-year-old classic whodunit, this lavish, star-studded film is old-style...
Queen Victoria was one of the United Kingdom's most loved monarchs. She ruled over her...
It's the 1930s and a group of strangers from different walks of life board a...
Ransom Riggs' bestselling novel is appropriately adapted into a movie by Tim Burton, the gothic...
Jake has always been an ordinary boy but when he finds himself on a small...
A badly under-developed script leaves a fine cast without much to do in this sequel...
Set eight months after the 2012 original film, The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel sees...
Based on a true story, this warm drama uses sharp humour to keep from tipping...
Judi Dench stars as Philomena Lee in the emotionally moving and shocking true story based...
British farces work on stage, but usually feel agonisingly stupid on screen. And this is...
Things get very personal for 007 in this high-quality thriller, which keeps us gripped even...
James Bond struggles with his career, experiencing lassitude and depression concerning his MI6 role as...