Dame Judi Dench felt like a ''Marvel superhero'' when she had to shoot flying scenes on pulleys for the movie adaptation of Noel Coward's 'Blithe Spirit'.
Dame Judi Dench felt like a ''Marvel superhero'' when she filmed 'Blithe Spirit'.
The Oscar-winning actress plays clairvoyant Madame Arcati in a movie adaptation of Noel Coward's 1941 dark comedy play.
It features Charles Condomine (Dan Stevens), a playboy novelist who invites the eccentric medium to conduct a seance that inadvertently conjures up Elvira, the writer's first wife but the husband is the only person who can see the ghost.
Arcati fakes the ability to fly to impress Charles and for the scenes 85-year-old Dench had to be levitated via pulleys and the stun made her feel like a super-powered character from the MCU.
In an interview with the Baz Bamigboye column in the Daily Mail newspaper, she said: ''The secret is, that Madame Arcati certainly believes in herself and her powers, though she exaggerates one thing [that she can fly].''
She tries to fool an audience in the theatre. She's supposed to be levitating. I was whisked around on pulleys in Richmond Theatre. I felt like a Marvel superhero. Actually, I am a Marvel superhero.''
Dench was delighted to get a role in Edward Hall's adaptation because she was guided by Coward as she started her acting career.
She said: ''Coward kind of adopted me and took me to so many first nights. To this day I have never forgotten his aftershave.''
Hall admits making 'Blithe Spirit' has been a passion project for him and he had been trying to bring the story to the big screen for several years.
He explained: ''It was like trying to get an octopus into a string bag after drinking vodka; there are so many moving pieces to put together.
''It should have the shape and feel and appearance of a tight-lipped period, British comedy, but the action of the story sort of throws a wrecking ball at it, so people find themselves doing the most ridiculous things and behaving in the most ridiculous way.''
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
A feminist folk trio we can get behind.
For the opening night of his latest UK tour Frank Turner packed out Leas Cliff Hall for his first gig in Folkestone, playing a solo tour with no...
The Winter Gardens saw Blossoms in the Spring as the band brought their 2020 tour to the seaside to promote their third album, 'Foolish Loving...
You'd be surprised at how few women get to headline rock and metal festivals.
What's new in the music world this week?
The Long Goodbye is the scariest thing you'll watch this year.
Essentially a sequel to the 1997 hit Mrs Brown, this film returns Judi Dench to...
The latest adaptation of Agatha Christie's 83-year-old classic whodunit, this lavish, star-studded film is old-style...
Queen Victoria was one of the United Kingdom's most loved monarchs. She ruled over her...
It's the 1930s and a group of strangers from different walks of life board a...
Ransom Riggs' bestselling novel is appropriately adapted into a movie by Tim Burton, the gothic...
Jake has always been an ordinary boy but when he finds himself on a small...
A badly under-developed script leaves a fine cast without much to do in this sequel...
Set eight months after the 2012 original film, The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel sees...
Based on a true story, this warm drama uses sharp humour to keep from tipping...
Judi Dench stars as Philomena Lee in the emotionally moving and shocking true story based...
British farces work on stage, but usually feel agonisingly stupid on screen. And this is...
Things get very personal for 007 in this high-quality thriller, which keeps us gripped even...
James Bond struggles with his career, experiencing lassitude and depression concerning his MI6 role as...