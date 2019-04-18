Dame Judi Dench won't watch her own on-screen performances because she gets ''irritated'' that she can't change and add to her performance.
Dame Judi Dench refuses to watch herself on screen.
The legendary actress doesn't like to see her on-screen performances because she gets ''irritated'' by her acting and what she feels she could have done better.
She said: ''I don't see myself on film. When I do, I'm terribly conscious of what I chose to do and not to do in a moment. And I always am irritated. I like to watch it quite a long time afterwards when I have forgotten all the questions I had to ask myself in the moment. So I can look at it much more dispassionately. I've never even seen a 'Room With A View.'''
However, Judi has tuned in to watch 'Goldeneye', in which she played M alongside Pierce Brosnan as James Bond.
She added to USA Today: ''I watched a bit of 'Goldeneye'. That was lovely. That was the first one that Pierce and I did together and we were both frightfully nervous ... There were things I would have done differently [as M]. Which is why the theatre is so wonderful. You do a performance, someone says something, so you change it a bit. You have a bit of a chance to get it a better. Once it's up there in celluloid, it's there forever.''
Judi previously confessed she never turns down a role as she fears she will never be offered another job again.
She said: ''No I can't turn things down. If I'm offered a job I always do it because I think it's the last job I'm going to be asked to do.''
And when asked whether she worries that the parts will dry up if she takes a break, she added: ''Well of course, why ever would I not think that?''
