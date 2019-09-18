Dame Judi Dench will never retire.

The 84-year-old actress revealed that she will never quit acting because there is nothing else she would rather be doing and acting gives her the freedom and the opportunity to pursue her passions.

According to the Daily Mirror, she said: ''I am so bored of the question. You retire in order to walk, paint or travel. All those things. Well, I get to do that. I am doing the job that I would retire to do.''

Judi also revealed her shock when she was approached by a James Bond fan while in the depths of the Borneo rainforest earlier this year.

The star - who played the formidable M in the spy franchise - said: ''I was in Borneo in March and people only seem to know about James Bond. I had photographs taken with people who owned crocodiles - because of Bond. Nothing else, but Bond. It is kind of worldwide isn't it?''

Judi previously insisted that the word retirement isn't in her vocabulary.

She said: ''It doesn't frustrate me, it maddens me! I say that it's not in my vocabulary, retirement. And if I can't do one thing, then I'll learn something new.

''There are all sorts of things that I don't know about. It's like, I learned yesterday that a man who makes arrows is called a fletcher.

''I'm full of irrelevant knowledge, but it might be useful doing a crossword one day.''

However, she doesn't think of herself as a star, previously explaining: ''Someone once said to me, 'I never thought I'd see a celebrity in Waitrose. And I thought, I'm not a celebrity! I'm a jobbing actor!''