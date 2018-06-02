Dame Judi Dench has admitted she swore at a young paramedic and told him to ''f**k off'' after he asked if she had a carer.
Dame Judi Dench told a paramedic to ''f**k off'' after he asked if she had a carer.
The 83-year-old actress needed medical attention after a hornet stung her but was furious when the young paramedic assumed she needed the assistance of a carer.
Speaking on BBC2's 'Nothing Like A Dame', alongside fellow actors Dame Joan Plowright, 88, Dame Maggie Smith, 83, and Dame Eileen Atkins, 83, Judi said: ''A paramedic walked into the room who was about 17 and said 'What's our name?' So I said 'Judi, and he said 'Have we got a carer?'
''And I'm afraid I completely blew my top. I said 'You f**k off!
''I've just done eight weeks of 'The Winter's Tale' at the Garrick Theatre.' I was so angry.''
Maggie also revealed Judi was not impressed when actress Miriam Margolyes asked her if she had arranged her funeral yet.
Speaking to Judi, Maggie said: ''I don't like it when people ask if you've sorted your funeral. Do you remember Miriam Margolyes asked you that? Cause she'd sorted it out. Then she said, 'Have you, Jude?' and you said 'No I have not.' and she said 'Why?' 'Cause I'm not going to die.'''
Meanwhile, Judi revealed last year that she has no plans to marry again, as she believes she is too old.
The star's husband Michael Williams passed away in 2001 and while she is madly in love with her ''chap'' David Mills, she won't tie the knot a second time.
She said: ''He is not going to propose. No, no, no, no, no. Let's just pull ourselves together and be our age!''
And although she hates when people refer to David as her ''partner'', Judi couldn't be happier with her man.
She said: ''I don't know what the word is because I don't like the word 'partner'. Partner is something to do with dancing. Partner - horrible word. Friend? No. Boyfriend? No. Chap? Will chap do?
''One hot night during the summer, we swam and then had a glass of champagne in the garden and I said, 'This is so fantastic'. But perhaps if I was a romantic I'd have been cool and calm about it. I get a bit over-excited about things.''
Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino has stunned the world with his latest video 'This Is America' which blends comedy and dance with flippant violence.
Harvey Weinstein wanted one movie, and almost sacked Peter Jackson over it.
That final battle scene? Yeah, it was a poo-poo. Whatever that means.
Slavery is a choice and Trump has dragon energy...
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
Essentially a sequel to the 1997 hit Mrs Brown, this film returns Judi Dench to...
The latest adaptation of Agatha Christie's 83-year-old classic whodunit, this lavish, star-studded film is old-style...
Queen Victoria was one of the United Kingdom's most loved monarchs. She ruled over her...
It's the 1930s and a group of strangers from different walks of life board a...
Ransom Riggs' bestselling novel is appropriately adapted into a movie by Tim Burton, the gothic...
Jake has always been an ordinary boy but when he finds himself on a small...
A badly under-developed script leaves a fine cast without much to do in this sequel...
Set eight months after the 2012 original film, The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel sees...
Based on a true story, this warm drama uses sharp humour to keep from tipping...
Judi Dench stars as Philomena Lee in the emotionally moving and shocking true story based...
British farces work on stage, but usually feel agonisingly stupid on screen. And this is...
Things get very personal for 007 in this high-quality thriller, which keeps us gripped even...
James Bond struggles with his career, experiencing lassitude and depression concerning his MI6 role as...