Dame Judi Dench says that although she didn't know much about 'M' in 'James Bond' she accepted as her husband Michael Williams wanted to ''live with a Bond woman''.
Dame Judi Dench says her husband convinced her to play M in the James Bond franchise so he could ''live with a Bond woman''.
The 84-year-old actress portrayed the MI6 chief in seven 007 films before her character met her end in 2012's 'Skyfall', and she has admitted that although she didn't know much about the role before taking it on she accepted as her husband Michael Williams - who passed away in 2001 at the age of 65 - was ''mad keen'' for her to play the character.
She is quoted by the Daily Star newspaper as saying: ''I didn't know anything about M. I just thought the writing was really witty. My husband was mad keen that I should do it, so he could say he lived with a Bond woman.''
Judi has daughter Finty Williams, 47, with her late spouse and her actress daughter has a son Sam Williams, now 21.
The 'Red Joan' star went on to explain that it wasn't just her husband who loved her playing M, her grandson was also very impressed and Judi would often tease her grandson's friends by threatening to ''lock them up''.
The legendary thespian - who appeared opposite Daniel Craig as 007 in three movies - said: ''It went down so well with my grandson's friends. These little boys would come and you'd see them look ...'Yes it's me! One step out of line and I'll have you locked up!' ''
Judi added that her daughter Finty was once able to meet Pierce Brosnan - who played the suave spy in four films beginning in 1995's 'Goldeneye' - and was so star-struck she ''turned to rubber''.
She said: ''My daughter got to meet Pierce Brosnan and I've never, ever seen a reaction like it. Everything turned to rubber.''
Essentially a sequel to the 1997 hit Mrs Brown, this film returns Judi Dench to...
The latest adaptation of Agatha Christie's 83-year-old classic whodunit, this lavish, star-studded film is old-style...
Queen Victoria was one of the United Kingdom's most loved monarchs. She ruled over her...
It's the 1930s and a group of strangers from different walks of life board a...
Ransom Riggs' bestselling novel is appropriately adapted into a movie by Tim Burton, the gothic...
Jake has always been an ordinary boy but when he finds himself on a small...
A badly under-developed script leaves a fine cast without much to do in this sequel...
Set eight months after the 2012 original film, The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel sees...
Based on a true story, this warm drama uses sharp humour to keep from tipping...
Judi Dench stars as Philomena Lee in the emotionally moving and shocking true story based...
British farces work on stage, but usually feel agonisingly stupid on screen. And this is...
Things get very personal for 007 in this high-quality thriller, which keeps us gripped even...
James Bond struggles with his career, experiencing lassitude and depression concerning his MI6 role as...