Acclaimed actress Dame Judi Dench has claimed being an octogenarian is ''difficult''.
Dame Judi Dench thinks being an octogenarian is ''difficult''.
The 82-year-old actress plays Queen Victoria - who died when she was 81 - in the new comedy-drama movie 'Victoria & Abdul' and Dame Judi has admitted her advancing years have brought their own challenges.
Of her on-screen role, Dame Judi told BANG Showbiz: ''When you get into your 80s, I think it's a very difficult time. A lot of your friends drop off the bowl and you start not being able to do things and in her case, she was surrounded by a lot of formality.
''And suddenly this young man presented, you know, a kind of injection of something to look forward to every day.''
The new movie explores the British Monarch's relationship with her Indian servant Abdul Karim, who was considerably younger than her.
Abdul - who died at the age of 46 - developed a close relationship with the Queen, who would even take him with her on her travels.
Meanwhile, Dame Judi recently admitted she doesn't think sex should change just because a person is older.
Talking about sex, the acclaimed actress shared: ''Well, of course, you still feel desire. Does that ever go? To the older reader, I would say, 'Don't give up!' ... There's a lovely naughty knicker shop - but don't buy up everything because I'm going there.''
What's more, Dami Judi gushed about her 'Victoria and Abdul' co-star Ali Fazal.
She said: ''He is very, very tall. He is extremely beautiful and he is an utterly delightful, charming man.''
Here are all the performances from the comeback series of 'Twin Peaks'.
He's embarking on his first ever solo arena tour.
The singer has donated half a million to relief efforts.
Pratchett died aged 66 in March 2015.
Queen Victoria was one of the United Kingdom's most loved monarchs. She ruled over her...
It's the 1930s and a group of strangers from different walks of life board a...
Ransom Riggs' bestselling novel is appropriately adapted into a movie by Tim Burton, the gothic...
Jake has always been an ordinary boy but when he finds himself on a small...
A badly under-developed script leaves a fine cast without much to do in this sequel...
Set eight months after the 2012 original film, The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel sees...
Based on a true story, this warm drama uses sharp humour to keep from tipping...
Judi Dench stars as Philomena Lee in the emotionally moving and shocking true story based...
British farces work on stage, but usually feel agonisingly stupid on screen. And this is...
Things get very personal for 007 in this high-quality thriller, which keeps us gripped even...
James Bond struggles with his career, experiencing lassitude and depression concerning his MI6 role as...
Colourful and engaging, this lively comedy-drama gives a handful of mature actors terrific roles to...
Exquisitely designed and directed, with finely tuned performances that shine even through some heavy make-up,...