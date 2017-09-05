Dame Judi Dench likes to keep the spark alight at 82 and shared her love for a ''naughty knicker shop''.
Dame Judi Dench likes to keep the spark alight at 82.
The 'Best Exotic Marigold Hotel' star doesn't think sex should change just because a person is older and spoke of her love for a ''naughty knicker shop''.
Talking about sex, she shared: ''Well, of course, you still feel desire. Does that ever go? To the older reader, I would say, 'Don't give up!' ... There's a lovely naughty knicker shop - but don't buy up everything because I'm going there.''
And Judi couldn't help but gush about her 'Victoria and Abdul' co-star Ali Fazal.
Speaking about the 30-year-old star, she added to Radio Times magazine: ''He is very, very tall. He is extremely beautiful and he is an utterly delightful, charming man.''
Meanwhile, Judi previously revealed she has no plans to marry again but says she is madly in love with her ''chap'' David Mills.
She explained: ''He is not going to propose. No, no, no, no, no. Let's just pull ourselves together and be our age!
''I don't know what the word is because I don't like the word 'partner'. Partner is something to do with dancing. Partner - horrible word. Friend? No. Boyfriend? No. Chap? Will chap do?
''One hot night during the summer, we swam and then had a glass of champagne in the garden and I said, 'This is so fantastic'. But perhaps if I was a romantic I'd have been cool and calm about it. I get a bit over-excited about things. I love having a good laugh. A sense of humour is the most attractive thing of all. It's essential.''
There are some brilliant new shows and films hitting Netflix in September, 2017.
Queen Victoria was one of the United Kingdom's most loved monarchs. She ruled over her...
It's the 1930s and a group of strangers from different walks of life board a...
Ransom Riggs' bestselling novel is appropriately adapted into a movie by Tim Burton, the gothic...
Jake has always been an ordinary boy but when he finds himself on a small...
A badly under-developed script leaves a fine cast without much to do in this sequel...
Set eight months after the 2012 original film, The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel sees...
Based on a true story, this warm drama uses sharp humour to keep from tipping...
Judi Dench stars as Philomena Lee in the emotionally moving and shocking true story based...
British farces work on stage, but usually feel agonisingly stupid on screen. And this is...
Things get very personal for 007 in this high-quality thriller, which keeps us gripped even...
James Bond struggles with his career, experiencing lassitude and depression concerning his MI6 role as...
Colourful and engaging, this lively comedy-drama gives a handful of mature actors terrific roles to...
Exquisitely designed and directed, with finely tuned performances that shine even through some heavy make-up,...