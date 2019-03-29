Dame Judi Dench never turns down a role as she fears she'll never be offered a job again.

The Oscar-winning actress has admitted that, despite an illustrious career in film and theatre which spans over 60 years, she always takes a part if it is offered to her as it could be the ''last job I'm going to be asked to do''.

In an interview with The Daily Telegraph newspaper, she said: ''No I can't turn things down. If I'm offered a job I always do it because I think it's the last job I'm going to be asked to do.''

When asked whether she worries that the parts will dry up if she takes a break, she added: ''Well of course, why ever would I not think that?''

The 83-year-old British star also spoke about her dry and wet macular degeneration diagnosis - with the former causing blurry vision, while the latter can cause blind spots.

Judi has joked that the slow deterioration of her vision does have a ''silver lining'' because she has to stand very close to people to see them ''which is handy with the fellas''.

She said: ''I can only see someone when I'm six inches away now.

''I have to get very close to people and I mean extremely close which is handy with the fellas. Wonderful really, you have to find a silver lining don't you.''

Judi will soon star in the upcoming big screen adaption of Andrew Lloyd Webber's hit musical 'Cats' in which she will play Old Deuteronomy and the star - who was due play Grizabella in the original West End production of 'Cats' in 1981, until she was forced to withdraw through injury - will appear alongside the likes of Idris Elba, Taylor Swift, James Corden, Jennifer Hudson and Sir Ian McKellen.