Beverly Hills Cop star Judge Reinhold has pleaded no contest to misdemeanour disorderly conduct following an airport security altercation in Dallas, Texas last month (Dec16).
The actor was arrested at Dallas Love Field Airport on 8 December (16) after refusing to let Transportation Security Administration officials check his backpack, which contained DVDs and CDs, during a screening.
The Dallas Morning News reports Reinhold entered his plea on Tuesday (17Jan17). The charge will be dropped if he stays out of trouble for 90 days.
He claims an adverse reaction to medication led to his actions and he has since apologised to police officials.
