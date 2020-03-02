'Judge Judy' is to end after 25 years.

Judge Judy Sheindlin has confirmed her programme - in which she adjudicates real life disputes in a mock courtroom set - will finish after the 2020-2021 season airs because network CBS want to ''optimally utilise'' old episodes of the show by selling the rights to the repeats.

Speaking in an upcoming interview on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', she said: ''CBS sort of felt, I think, they wanted to optimally utilise the repeats of my programme.

''Now they have 25 years of my reruns. What they decided to do is sell a couple of years' worth of reruns.''

However, the 77-year-old judge insisted she's no plans to retire and fans will be seeing even more of her than ever as she's got a new show in the works, as well as the repeats.

She added: ''But I'm not tired, so 'Judy Justice' will be coming out a year later.

'''Judge Judy', you'll be able to see next year -- a full year, all new shows.

''The following couple of years, you should be able to get all the reruns that CBS has sold on the stations currently carrying 'Judge Judy', and 'Judy Justice' will be going elsewhere. Isn't that fun?''

But Judy declined to say which network will broadcast her new programme.

She simply said: ''I can't tell you yet.''

Judy is currently the highest paid personality on US TV, bringing in a staggering $47 million a year.

She signed a deal with CBS in 2017, in which the network bought all the episodes of 'Judge Judy' for $100 million.