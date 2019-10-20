Sienna Miller has admitted she isn't very good at fame and is glad her partying days are behind her.
Sienna Miller is ''terrible'' at being famous.
The 'Factory Girl' star found herself rocketed into the spotlight because of her high-profile relationship with Jude Law and party girl image and she's grateful that she's curbed her ''hedonistic streak'' and is focused on carving out a long-lasting film career.
She said: ''You're photographed coming out of some pub, you've had too much to drink and you're in your twenties.
''It wasn't healthy behaviour, but it wasn't abnormal.
''I definitely have a hedonistic streak.
''Thank god I was never a heavy drug user.
''I was just frivolous in someways.
''I didn't have a business head.
''I wasn't being well managed.
''I have always been someone who is professional and on time and not an arsehole on set, but I suppose life in between was chaotic.
''I just don't think I was ready. I wanted to live. And I did.
''There are English movie stars who have normal lives and longevity. ''There have been moments when I was incredibly famous and it doesn't suit me. I just can't. I'm terrible at it.''
Sienna - who has seven-year-old daughter Marlowe with former partner Tom Sturridge - doesn't care about getting other people's approval and wants to further her career with interesting projects rather than ''bigger and flashier'' movies.
She added to ELLE magazine: ''I could have taken routes that would have been bigger and flashier. I think I'm at a point where my life is so enriched by other things that a need for approval has completely dispersed. It doesn't matter to me anymore. I feel like the people who I would want respect from probably respect me.''
