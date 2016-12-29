Jude Law is convinced his latest romance with psychologist Phillipa Coan will last because she's such a private person.
The 44-year-old actor was married to Sadie Frost, dated Sienna Miller and has kids with ex-girlfriends Catherine Harding and Samantha Burke. He has so far managed to keep his relationship with Coan under wraps, but tells the new issue of Modern Luxury he's glad Phillipa is "his".
"She’s mine and no one else's," he tells the publication. "I'm very, very happy. A large part of that is the fact that she's a very private person. And our relationship is a very private thing, and I think part of the fact it works so well is exactly because of that."
The Dom Hemingway star is also a big family man, with five kids - three from his marriage to Frost, which ended in 2003.
"I think without children and family in your life, you’re not living," he says. "It's a wonderful, vital element."
