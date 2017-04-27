Jude Law will ''meet J.K. Rowling'' to discuss his role as Dumbledore in 'Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2'.

The 44-year-old actor has been cast as the young version of Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore in the sequel to the 'Harry Potter' spin-off, and has said he wants to meet with the author - who penned the 'Harry Potter' series - to talk about her ''vision'' for the character before he gets into costume.

Speaking to BBC London, Jude said: ''My first port of call I hope is to meet J.K. Rowling and to talk exactly about that and who [Dumbledore] is and who she wants him to be and learn a little bit more about her vision of this great man as a young man.''

Jude was announced for the role - which was played by the late Richard Harris and then later by Michael Gambon in the original film series - last month, after director David Yates dubbed him as a ''phenomenally talented actor''.

He said: ''Jude Law is a phenomenally talented actor whose work I have long admired, and I'm looking forward to finally having the opportunity to work with him. I know he will brilliantly capture all the unexpected facets of Albus Dumbledore as J.K. Rowling reveals this very different time in his life.''

Jude will appear alongside Eddie Redmayne, who plays lead role Newt Scamander, Johnny Depp as dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald, and Zoe Kravitz as Leta Lestrange.

Also recently rumoured to be joining the cast is 'Glue' actor Callum Turner, who is believed to be playing Newt's brother Theseus Scamander.

Little else is known about the film, which is the second out of five planned movies, but it was revealed it will be based in Paris.

The films follow Magizoologist Newt, who travels the world protecting endangered magical creatures and to document them.

'Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2' is scheduled for release in 2018.