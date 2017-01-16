The 16-year-old will front the luxury designer's Burberry Liquid Lip Velvet advertisements, following in the footsteps of fellow British beauties Cara Delevingne, Jourdan Dunn, and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, who have also posed for the brand.

"Burberry is such an iconic brand and it's an honour to be part of the Burberry family and to be starring in a global campaign for them," Iris Law says in a press release.

The teenager, who has previously appeared in campaigns for the likes of Miu Miu and Illustrated People, is Jude's daughter with his ex-wife Sadie Frost, and Iris loves the look she was given for the top fashion shoot, because she bears a resemblance to her actress mother.

"On the Burberry shoot, Wendy Rowe (make-up artist) did a fresh dewy skin, simple eye and a strong red lip," she recalls. "I really like this look because it's timeless and reminded me of all the old pictures of my mum when she was in her 20s - so iconic!"

However, she admits a bold lip isn't typically part of her daily cosmetics routine.

"I like to experiment but, for every day, I usually wear blush, natural colours and mascara on both my top and bottom lashes," she shares.

Iris isn't the only rising fashion star in her famous family - her brother Rafferty, 20, is also a top model, having walked runways for the likes of DKNY and Dolce & Gabbana.