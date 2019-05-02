Jude Law and Phillipa Coan, who have been dating for four years, have reportedly married in a low-key ceremony in central London.
Jude Law has reportedly married Phillipa Coan.
The 46-year-old actor is said to have wed the 32-year-old business psychologist in a surprise, low-key ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in central London on Wednesday (01.05.19).
According to The Sun newspaper, Jude and Phillipa - who have been dating for four years - were spotted arriving at the venue together in the morning and emerged around an hour later with their wedding bands on.
They arrived in a Range Rover, and departed in the vehicle afterwards.
Phillipa - who has her own employee performance company, Stride - was carrying a bunch of flowers while wearing a cream mini dress, while Jude donned a blue corduroy suit.
The happy couple are said to have invited close friends and family to the ceremony.
In February, the pair were reported to have got engaged and were planning a nuptials in France in May.
A source said at the time: ''The wedding itself will be a good old-fashioned knees up with plenty of booze and dancing. All his old pals are going from when he was growing up in London and just starting out in his career.
''Jude and Phillipa have been going out together for years and get on really well, so this is the next natural step. Jude is busy working on various projects but they always make time to meet up either in London or on location.''
Jude has three kids, Rafferty, 22, Iris, 18, and Rudy, 16, with his ex-wife Sadie Frost, who he married in 1997 but they later divorced in 2003.
The 'Sherlock Holmes' star - who has dated actress Sienna Miller - also has daughters Sophia, nine, with US model Samantha Burke, and four-year-old Ada, who he shares with musician Catherine Harding.
Who are bassist Kyle Bann's biggest influences?
He's just dropped his latest single The Games Room.
On the South-East coast O'Hooley And Tidow treated the people of Deal to an evening of fabulous folk music.
Joep Beving's latest album 'Henosis' is an epic affair of more than twenty tracks and follows his 2018 release 'Conatus'.
Stronger Than Pride was released on this day (April 5) in 1988.
Everything you need to know about goth rock band Hana Piranha.
It's unlikely that Guy Ritchie could make a boring movie if he wanted to. This...
Arthur grew up as a peasant on the streets of Londonium having escaped the terror...
Arthur might have an extraordinary destiny, but after his birthright was taken from him at...
For the most part, Arthur has taught himself all the life lessons he knows, he...
Thomas Wolfe was a writer who was used to rejection. His constantly lengthy novels didn't...