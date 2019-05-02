Jude Law has reportedly married Phillipa Coan.

The 46-year-old actor is said to have wed the 32-year-old business psychologist in a surprise, low-key ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in central London on Wednesday (01.05.19).

According to The Sun newspaper, Jude and Phillipa - who have been dating for four years - were spotted arriving at the venue together in the morning and emerged around an hour later with their wedding bands on.

They arrived in a Range Rover, and departed in the vehicle afterwards.

Phillipa - who has her own employee performance company, Stride - was carrying a bunch of flowers while wearing a cream mini dress, while Jude donned a blue corduroy suit.

The happy couple are said to have invited close friends and family to the ceremony.

In February, the pair were reported to have got engaged and were planning a nuptials in France in May.

A source said at the time: ''The wedding itself will be a good old-fashioned knees up with plenty of booze and dancing. All his old pals are going from when he was growing up in London and just starting out in his career.

''Jude and Phillipa have been going out together for years and get on really well, so this is the next natural step. Jude is busy working on various projects but they always make time to meet up either in London or on location.''

Jude has three kids, Rafferty, 22, Iris, 18, and Rudy, 16, with his ex-wife Sadie Frost, who he married in 1997 but they later divorced in 2003.

The 'Sherlock Holmes' star - who has dated actress Sienna Miller - also has daughters Sophia, nine, with US model Samantha Burke, and four-year-old Ada, who he shares with musician Catherine Harding.