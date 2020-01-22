Jude Law ''loves starving'' himself.

The 'Young Pope' star follows an intermittent fasting diet in which he only eats between noon and 8pm, and has said he loves ''restricting'' what he eats so that he can enjoy ''excessive banquets'' every now and again.

He explained: ''I love restricting what I'm eating, like really starving myself and only drinking water and eating like pulses and vegetables. And then I love excessive banquets, trying different types of foods and wines. I mean, we're only here once, right?''

Jude, 47, also admitted that whilst he doesn't often take on roles just ''for the money'', there have been times where he's accepted some less acclaimed job offers simply to put ''bread and butter'' on his table.

The 'Sherlock Holmes' actor - who has 23-year-old Rafferty, 19-year-old Iris, and 17-year-old Rudy with his first wife Sadie Frost, Sophia, 10, with Samantha Burke, and four-year-old Ada with Catherine Harding - said: ''I wouldn't say that I necessarily do an awful lot of work for money, but there've been a couple jobs where I figure, Gosh, I actually need to make some money. When the work you do is also to put bread and butter on your kids' table, it has to be.

''I have quite a big responsibility base that I need to support. That's just a reality check. I'm constantly going through battles with my relevance, my integrity, or sense of self as an artist.''

And Jude - who is now married to Phillipa Coan - says he's ''retracted'' away from the spotlight over the years, after several untrue rumours were spread about him.

Speaking to Vulture magazine, the 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald' star said: ''You see this Frankenstein's monster being created, this puppet that has your name and your face attached, and it's an odd thing. Because you don't want to say, 'That's not true.' [But] to address it or argue it is giving it limelight. And so over the years, I've just retracted. You change your life so you're not so exposed - what to avoid and how to live a life that's slightly less obtainable.''