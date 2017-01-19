Jude Law loved working with movie veteran Diane Keaton on new cable TV drama The Young Pope, because she kept assuring him he was great.
The Brit plays an irreverent American holy man, who becomes the Pope, and admits it was great having Keaton on set with him, because she insisted on calling Jude "Your Holiness", and constantly cooed about his acting.
"I don’t think she called me Jude once," Law tells WENN. "I think she called me Your Holiness for the entire shoot... She's the one always saying, 'You’re going to be the Pope, Lenny. You’re going to be the Pope. You’re a saint, Lenny'. She’s my biggest supporter in the piece. And it was wonderful to work with her."
But while she had great faith in her co-star, Keaton initially didn't think she was the right choice to play Sister Mary in the HBO drama, which debuted in America on Sunday (15Jan17).
"She brings a unique sense of humour and mischief and boundless warmth, but, you know, she is fantastically modest too," Jude adds. "I remember when she arrived, she was constantly saying, 'I don’t know why I'm here. I don't know what I’m bringing to this. I don’t know what I can do in this role'.
"She seemed to be the last person to realise just how loved she is and how her wonderful career kind of is in everyone’s heart. So she’s already delivering a huge amount as an actress, you know, before she even opens her mouth. But she was very much my I kept calling her my Mama Rose because, as in “Gypsy Rose,”
For the most part, Arthur has taught himself all the life lessons he knows, he...
Thomas Wolfe was a writer who was used to rejection. His constantly lengthy novels didn't...
The ace partnership between filmmaker Paul Feig and actress Melissa McCarthy evolves into something formidable...
While preparing to film 'The Grand Budapest Hotel', director Wes Anderson and company scouted for...
With jobs for submarine operators steadily beginning to dwindle, an entire sea crew find themselves...
While this submarine adventure starts out as a brainy thriller with superior production design, it...
Wes Anderson's entertaining filmmaking style clicks beautifully into focus for this comical adventure. Films like...
The cast and crew of 'The Grand Budapest Hotel' discuss the story, the main characters'...