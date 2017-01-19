The Brit plays an irreverent American holy man, who becomes the Pope, and admits it was great having Keaton on set with him, because she insisted on calling Jude "Your Holiness", and constantly cooed about his acting.

"I don’t think she called me Jude once," Law tells WENN. "I think she called me Your Holiness for the entire shoot... She's the one always saying, 'You’re going to be the Pope, Lenny. You’re going to be the Pope. You’re a saint, Lenny'. She’s my biggest supporter in the piece. And it was wonderful to work with her."

But while she had great faith in her co-star, Keaton initially didn't think she was the right choice to play Sister Mary in the HBO drama, which debuted in America on Sunday (15Jan17).

"She brings a unique sense of humour and mischief and boundless warmth, but, you know, she is fantastically modest too," Jude adds. "I remember when she arrived, she was constantly saying, 'I don’t know why I'm here. I don't know what I’m bringing to this. I don’t know what I can do in this role'.

"She seemed to be the last person to realise just how loved she is and how her wonderful career kind of is in everyone’s heart. So she’s already delivering a huge amount as an actress, you know, before she even opens her mouth. But she was very much my I kept calling her my Mama Rose because, as in “Gypsy Rose,”