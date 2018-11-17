Jude Law says it is ''a terrible shame'' his Woody Allen movie has been shelved.

'A Rainy Day In New York' starring Jude, Selena Gomez, Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Hall and Elle Fanning was filmed in 2017 but Amazon has put the movie on hold indefinitely in the wake of the Hollywood MeToo movement.

Allen has been accused of - and has repeatedly denied - claims that he molested his adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow, when she was just seven years old.

Jude told the New York Times: ''It's a terrible shame. I'd love to see it. People worked really hard and put a lot in, obviously himself included.''

Several actors who have worked with the director donated their salaries to charity or publicly vowed never to work with him again but Jude did not.

Explaining his decision, he said: ''I didn't really want to get involved, to be honest. I just don't feel like it was my place to comment, and it's too delicate a situation. I feel like enough has been said about it. It's a private affair. [As for working with Allen again,] I don't know. I'd have to consider carefully.''

Last year, Gomez made a ''significant donation'' to the Time's Up Legal Fund, which was reported to be much more than her salary was for the movie.

And co-star Chalamet also donated his fee, splitting the money between the Time's Up movement, The LGBT Center in New York, and anti-sexual assault group Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN).

Farrow published an open letter in The New York Times in 2014 alleging that Allen molested her in an attic when she was seven and accusing Hollywood of turning a ''blind eye''.

The director has denied the allegation and previously accused the Farrow family of ''cynically using the opportunity afforded by the Time's Up movement to repeat this discredited allegation''.