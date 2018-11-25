Jude Law binge watched all eight 'Harry Potter' movies to prepare for his role as a young Albus Dumbledore in 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald'.
Jude Law used his role in 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald' as an excuse to enjoy a 'Harry Potter' marathon.
The 45-year-old actor portrays the younger Albus Dumbledore in J.K. Rowling's latest wizarding adventure and though he'd been reassured he didn't need to follow the late Richard Harris and Michael Gambon - who portrayed the Hogwarts headmaster in the original movie series - in his take on the iconic character, he used ''research'' as a way to binge on all eight films.
Speaking to the latest issue of SFX magazine, he said: ''I did [watch Gambon and Harris] but I was freed up immediately by Jo Rowling and David Yates who said, 'Come on, there are 80-odd years between them. You're not him yet.' There are little things I wanted to pick up on that Harris and Gambon did, but it was just an excuse to go back and get into the world.
'''What am I doing this weekend? I'm going to watch all of the Harry Potter films and pretend I'm taking notes.' ''
While Jude admitted his movie alter ego is ''complicated'', he particularly enjoyed showing his ''mischievous'' side.
He said: ''I think Dumbledore feels somewhat isolated and that in order to progress and do the right thing, he's going to have to face up to the demons he's carried and actions he's taken in the past. He is also in a situation where he relies on others to believe in his causes and act for him. So that leaves, in its wake, rather a lot of ... I suppose guilt, in a way. He's complicated. But you know, unmistakably, as is mentioned in all the books, he has this sparkly and mischievous quality, which is such a lovely thing to be able to sprinkle in.''
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
It's unlikely that Guy Ritchie could make a boring movie if he wanted to. This...
Arthur grew up as a peasant on the streets of Londonium having escaped the terror...
Arthur might have an extraordinary destiny, but after his birthright was taken from him at...
For the most part, Arthur has taught himself all the life lessons he knows, he...
Thomas Wolfe was a writer who was used to rejection. His constantly lengthy novels didn't...