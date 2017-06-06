Harry Potter HQ is looking for a young Albus Dumbledore for the 'Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them' sequel.

A teenager between the ages of 16 and 18 is wanted to play the younger version of the future headmaster of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry - with a slightly older version to be played by Jude Law in the upcoming second movie.

Harry Potter HQ is also looking for someone to play a younger Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp), Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne), Leta Lestrange (Zoe Kravitz) and a character called Sebastian.

For the roles of Newt and Leta, Harry Potter HQ is looking for teenagers aged between 13 to 16.

With the company looking for a teenager version of Newt and Leta suggests fans will see why the magizoologist was expelled from Hogwarts before the events of the first movie and what their relationship is.

The 'Fantastic Beasts' franchise occurs before the events of the Harry Potter books and the first movie was a commercial success with author J. K. Rowling penning five films under the franchise.

She also hinted that the complicated relationship between Dumbledore and Grindelwald will be dealt with in the spin-off franchise.

Radio Times Online suggests this casting call could suggest that fans may finally get to see the beach duel between the two wizards and the subsequent death of Ariana Dumbledore plus their obsession with the Deathly Hallows - the title of the last Harry Potter novel and films.

To apply, send an email to casting.prod@wb.uc-ns.com with a recent colour photograph, telephone number, address and date of birth.

No previous acting experience is necessary but applicants must be able to work in the UK and be able to filming between August and November this year, according to Radio Times.

Applications must be submitted by midnight on June 20.