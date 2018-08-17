Judd Hirsch has joined the cast of Adam Sandler's upcoming movie 'Uncut Gems'.

The 'Independence Day' star will appear opposite the 51-year-old actor in the upcoming Safdie Brothers film, which sees the latter play a jewellery store owner and dealer whose life gets turned upside down following a robbery.

As reported by Deadline, 83-year-old movie veteran Hirsch will appear as Sandler's father-in-law as the cast starts to come together for the project, which is set in New York's diamond district.

Also said to be signed on for the film is Eric Bogosian, while the script has been penned by Josh and Ben Safdie, and collaborator Ronald Bronstein.

It's a busy time at the moment for Sandler, who is also working on upcoming Netflix movie 'Murder Mystery' in which he'll star opposite Jennifer Aniston.

It will be the first time the pair have been on screen together since 2011's 'Just Go With It'.

According to Variety, the film will see Sandler and Aniston star as a New York police officer and his wife, as they find themselves as prime suspects in the murder of an elderly billionaire during a trip to Europe.

The Netflix original film - which is yet to have a release date - will be directed by Kyle Newacheck and penned by James Vanderbilt, who is best known for his work on 'Zodiac' and 'White House Down'.

Last year, Sandler signed a four-film deal with Netflix, and said in a statement that he loves ''collaborating with them''.

He said: ''I love how passionate they are about making movies and getting them out there for the whole world to see. They've made me feel like family and I can't thank them enough for their support.'