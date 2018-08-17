'Independence Day' actor Judd Hirsch has joined the cast of Adam Sandler's upcoming movie 'Uncut Gems'.
Judd Hirsch has joined the cast of Adam Sandler's upcoming movie 'Uncut Gems'.
The 'Independence Day' star will appear opposite the 51-year-old actor in the upcoming Safdie Brothers film, which sees the latter play a jewellery store owner and dealer whose life gets turned upside down following a robbery.
As reported by Deadline, 83-year-old movie veteran Hirsch will appear as Sandler's father-in-law as the cast starts to come together for the project, which is set in New York's diamond district.
Also said to be signed on for the film is Eric Bogosian, while the script has been penned by Josh and Ben Safdie, and collaborator Ronald Bronstein.
It's a busy time at the moment for Sandler, who is also working on upcoming Netflix movie 'Murder Mystery' in which he'll star opposite Jennifer Aniston.
It will be the first time the pair have been on screen together since 2011's 'Just Go With It'.
According to Variety, the film will see Sandler and Aniston star as a New York police officer and his wife, as they find themselves as prime suspects in the murder of an elderly billionaire during a trip to Europe.
The Netflix original film - which is yet to have a release date - will be directed by Kyle Newacheck and penned by James Vanderbilt, who is best known for his work on 'Zodiac' and 'White House Down'.
Last year, Sandler signed a four-film deal with Netflix, and said in a statement that he loves ''collaborating with them''.
He said: ''I love how passionate they are about making movies and getting them out there for the whole world to see. They've made me feel like family and I can't thank them enough for their support.'
Whether you're a big fan of superheroes, horror, or something else altogether, we've got you covered!
Slaves hold open auditions for a new drummer in the star-studded and ultimately heart-warming video for their new single 'Chokehold'.
We're actually looking forward to this re-boot.
Jodie Whittaker gets to work in new 'Doctor Who' images.
All we know about the forthcoming all-female DC adventure.
Noah Baumbach (Frances Ha) is on his way to becoming the new Woody Allen, which...
Harold Meyerowitz (Dustin Hoffman) is a celebrated New York artist, whose quick-temper and filter-less conversation...
Two decades is a long time to wait for a sequel, especially one starring much...
Everyone knows the tale of David Levinson and Captain Steven Hiller, the two men at...
Cheyenne is a soft-spoken, retired rockstar still wearing make-up and hairspray whilst living in Dublin...
Italian filmmaker Sorrentino creates a Jim Jarmusch-style odyssey from Ireland to America and back. Witty...
With a high concept and a lazy script, there isn't much to this caper comedy...
Underneath the famous Muppet Theatre, oil has been discovered. Tex Richman, an oilman, finds out...
Independence Day marks the glorious realization of what, for me, has been a nearly 25...
It might be hard to imagine a mathematician as an exciting movie hero -- even...