Acclaimed filmmaker Judd Apatow is reportedly teaming up with Pete Davidson to create a new comedy movie.
Judd Apatow is teaming up with Pete Davidson to create a new comedy movie.
The 51-year-old filmmaker - who previously helmed hits such as 'Trainwreck', 'Knocked Up' and 'The 40-Year-Old Virgin' - is returning to filmmaking to work on the untitled project for Universal.
The movie is based on a script written by Judd, Pete and Dave Sirus , and has been described as a semi-autobiographical story of the comedy star's childhood, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Pete, 25, has become one of the best-known comedians in the US on the back of his appearances on 'Saturday Night Live', as well as his relationship with pop star Ariana Grande.
The stand-up star - who lost his father in 2001 - joined 'Saturday Night Live' at the age of 20, thereby becoming one of the youngest people to ever join the TV show.
And Judd reportedly sees him as one of the rising stars of the movie industry.
Meanwhile, Judd previously revealed he feels fortunate to have been given the freedom he craves to make the movies he wants to make.
He said: ''I'm glad I'm getting a chance to make the films I want to make.
''I've had a good time throughout my career, mainly because I've been allowed to keep working. That's all that matters. The better I do, the more freedom I get. When people trust you, you can do better work and take more chances.''
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.
Tommu Wiseau is an ever secretive and Louisiana-born filmmaker who directed, wrote and starred in...
An astute satire of the pop music business, this raucous mock-documentary is consistently hilarious from...
Amy Schumer makes her big screen debut with a script that feels like a much-extended...
In the 1970s came the most controversial and accessible comedy ever seen. The National Lampoon...
Amy enjoys her life in the big city with her comfortable apartment, wacky friends and...
Fans of the Oscar-winning 2006 Irish film Once (and its more recent stage-musical adaptation) may...
It's been nearly 10 years since we first met Ron Burgundy, and this sequel is...
This overlong comedy is so episodic that watching it is exactly like sitting through five...
Segel and Stoller repeat their duties from 2008's Forgetting Sarah Marshall and come up with...
An unusually sharp script makes this silly comedy thoroughly enjoyable, even when it tips over...
Kristen Wiig finally gets her chance to shine in a lead role with this hilarious...